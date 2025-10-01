ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
QNB has joined JPMorgan's Kinexys Digital Payments platform, becoming the first bank in the country to use blockchain for real-time USD corporate payments.QNB has joined JPMorgan's Kinexys Digital Payments platform, becoming the first bank in the country to use blockchain for real-time USD corporate payments.

QNB Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Network to Speed Up Dollar Payments

By: CryptoPotato
2025/10/01 06:12
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0533-33.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.06732+4.03%

Qatar National Bank (QNB), the country’s largest lender, has adopted JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments platform to process U.S. dollar corporate transactions.

This makes it the first bank in Qatar to extend its network into blockchain for real-time USD settlements, eliminating the multi-day delays common in traditional systems.

JPMorgan’s Expanding Network

A Bloomberg report shows that the Kinexys system allows corporate clients to execute transactions in minutes, even on weekends or outside business hours. Kamel Moris, QNB’s Executive Vice President for Global Transaction Banking, described this as “a treasurer’s dream,” noting that transaction timeframes can be reduced to just two minutes, a major advantage for companies operating with tight liquidity.

It also eliminates many of the inefficiencies in conventional payment networks by directly programming deposit accounts onto blockchain rails. These rails reportedly process $3 billion in daily payments across connected banks, making it easier for treasury teams to automate liquidity flows.

JPMorgan has been steadily scaling Kinexys across the Middle East. The platform builds on the bank’s earlier blockchain initiatives, including the Onyx division and projects tied to Quorum, its enterprise blockchain.

For the financial institution, QNB’s entry adds to a growing list of regional adopters. Companies such as Emirates NBD and Saudi National Bank have already joined the network, showing how Gulf lenders are prioritizing speed, transparency, and always-on settlement options.

What This Means for the Banking Industry

Studies show that local corporate payments depend on correspondent banks, with the structure causing delays due to time zone variance, business-hour restrictions, and other manual checks. Kinexys, on the other hand, allows payments to move directly on blockchain rails, which bypasses these traditional frictions.

Large financial institutions worldwide are accelerating their use of distributed ledger technology, viewing it as a tool to simplify complex back-office processes. While banks have tested these systems for over a decade, few have been able to scale or achieve commercial viability.

Earlier this year, Reuters also announced a partnership between India’s Axis Bank and JPMorgan to extend Axis clients’ access to 24/7 dollar transfers. This collaboration allowed the firm to streamline its liquidity management and unlocked advanced treasury capabilities such as multi-bank cash concentration. The technology provides more than just speed, offering lower costs and greater transparency.

Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Kinexys, said in an interview that opening the network to such firms allows it to reach companies that are not direct clients of the bank. “This is institutional-grade scale,” he said.

The post QNB Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Network to Speed Up Dollar Payments appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

MoonBull leads the best upcoming crypto race with its presale, while Mog Coin and Official TRUMP ride momentum. Don’t miss MoonBull’s whitelist.
GET
GET$0.001109+40.02%
READY
READY$0.012538-12.80%
RISE
RISE$0.007564-4.05%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 18:45
Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

The BOE remains committed to reducing the UK’s inflation to its target 2%.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05302-33.64%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 23:32
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.88%
Sign
SIGN$0.0368-5.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45

Trending News

More

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Thrilling Altcoin Season Index Surge: Market Momentum Reaches 29 Points

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,263.57
$98,263.57$98,263.57

-3.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,191.40
$3,191.40$3,191.40

-5.77%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2887
$2.2887$2.2887

-5.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$142.68
$142.68$142.68

-6.83%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16269
$0.16269$0.16269

-5.81%