Qatar’s $300B Banking Giant QNB Adopts JPMorgan Blockchain for 2-Minute USD Payments

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/30 01:31
Key Takeaways:

  • Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Middle East’s largest lender, now processes corporate USD payments in as little as two minutes via JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain platform.
  • The move provides 24/7 instant settlement for dollar transactions, a major leap over traditional banking rails that often take days.
  • The adoption highlights the accelerating institutional shift toward blockchain, with potential ripple effects on crypto markets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Chainlink.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) has made a landmark move by adopting JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain platform to power corporate US dollar transactions. The system, already processing billions daily worldwide, is now delivering near-instant payments for QNB’s clients, reducing settlement times from several days to minutes.

Read More: JPMorgan’s Kinexys Enters New Era as Marex Launches First Real-Time Blockchain Settlements

jpmorgan

QNB Pushes Ahead with Blockchain Integration

QNB, with assets of more than $300 billion, is the largest financial institution in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). By joining Kinexys, it has placed itself at the front of a regional race to modernize financial infrastructure and cut out the inefficiencies of legacy systems.

The new service provides 24/7 corporate dollar settlement, giving multinational clients uninterrupted access to liquidity. Kamel Moris, Executive Vice President of Global Transaction Banking at QNB, described the upgrade as “a treasurer’s dream,” underlining how blockchain now solves one of the most persistent pain points in cross-border banking.

Read More: JPMorgan–Coinbase Deal Shakes Up Crypto: Credit Card Buys, USDC Rewards, and Direct Bank Links Coming

Kinexys: JPMorgan’s Growing Blockchain Bet

Launched in 2019, Kinexys builds on JPMorgan’s earlier blockchain experiments like Quorum and the Interbank Information Network. The platform has already processed more than $1.5 trillion in transactions globally, with daily averages exceeding $2–3 billion.

The system uses blockchain-based deposit accounts and programmable payments, enabling real-time settlement and automation of treasury functions. Instead of waiting days for international wires to clear, QNB’s clients can now move dollars across borders almost instantly.

How It Works for Corporates

  • Clients open blockchain-based accounts that mirror traditional deposits.
  • Transactions are executed and verified on the Kinexys distributed ledger.
  • Settlement occurs within minutes, with automated compliance checks built in.

This performance has seen Kinexys gain the interest of banks in the MENA region whose cross-border dollar flows are key to energy export and international trade.

Competitive Pressure on Regional Banks

The action by QNB is likely to create a domino effect in the banking industry of the Gulf. Legacy institutions that continue to utilize a legacy-based correspondent network might now find themselves under pressure to move more rapidly towards blockchain adoption or risk the loss of a client base that wants a faster and less expensive transaction.

qatar-national-bank

As Qatar strives to establish itself as an international financial center, blockchain is also in line with its strategy of a national digital economy. The advantages become instant to corporations dealing with international trade: they have access to funds faster, there is more transparency, and compliance is facilitated.

A Step Toward Tokenized Finance

JPMorgan has been clear that Kinexys is not just about faster payments. It can also form the foundation of tokenized finance, in which assets such as bonds, money market funds and even trade receivables can be easily transferred across blockchain networks.

Asset managers such as BlackRock and Franklin Templeton are experimenting with tokenized funds already. The implementation of QNB demonstrates that the Gulf banks are willing to unite the traditional finance and blockchain-based financial markets.

With further blockchain adoption, this will open the door to an increase in institutional engagement in the wider crypto market, which further reinforces the long-term investment argument around BTC and ETH.

