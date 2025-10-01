ExchangeDEX+
Pudgy Penguins NFT Price Surges as PENGU Token Gains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:17
AINFT
NFT$0.0000003969-0.77%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.013211-9.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00607-9.95%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01655-7.59%
COM
COM$0.005079-6.70%
  • Interest in Pudgy Penguins’ IP is growing significantly.
  • Pudgy Penguins evolved to integrate blockchain with culture.
  • PENGU’s price reflects Pudgy Penguins’ growing demand.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is attracting significant interest in the broader cryptocurrency industry, aiming to surpass Pokémon and Hello Kitty as a global intellectual property (IP). 

Launched in 2021 as an NFT, the Pudgy Penguins crypto project has rebranded over the years, evolving from a cultural NFT into a tokenized ecosystem.

From NFT Avatars to Cultural Brand

Beyond being an NFT, the Pudgy Penguins project now issues meme coins, pursues various brand collaborations, and commercializes its intellectual property. Blockchain and crypto experts consider the Pudgy Penguin model an ideal example of the connection between blockchain and culture.

It is worth noting that, like many NFT projects of its generation, Pudgy Penguins is based on the Ethereum blockchain, with an original collection comprising 8,888 NFT avatars. However, holding a Pudgy Penguin NFT gives its user complete IP rights to that particular token, allowing them the flexibility of using the collectible for virtually anything.

Related: Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Flips BAYC in Sales Volume as Token Forms Major Bull Flag

Many Pudgy Penguins owners have printed and sold them as merchandise, used them across social media platforms, for marketing, and in some cases, have gone ahead to establish businesses around the NFT. Particularly, Pudgy Penguins’ dominant presence on social media, with over 50 billion global views, gives it an edge in the digital assets industry.

Expansion Into Tokens and Memecoins

PENGU, the cryptocurrency associated with the Pudgy Penguins project, experienced a significant rally in 2025. The digital asset surged 1,275% in the second quarter of the year, rising from $0.00370 to $0.04663 in less than four months. However, the price has retraced following a broader crypto market pullback, trading for $0.02728 at the time of writing, according to data from TradingView.

Pudgy Penguins has displayed exceptional performance compared to other digital assets in the same category. However, its growing awareness and demand across the cryptocurrency ecosystem suggest that the crypto project could experience more growth. It also exemplifies how crypto projects can become integral parts of mainstream activities.

Related: Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Claims Top NFT Spot With 546% Rally in Four Weeks

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/pudgy-penguins-nft-price-surges-as-pengu-token-gains/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

