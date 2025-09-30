ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Eric Adams, the pro-crypto mayor of NYC, suspends his reelection because of financial troubles and media attention, disrupting the NYC mayoral race. The controversial mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, who has a pro-crypto stance, has suddenly terminated his reelection bid.  Adams cited his move to an unstoppable press speculation and a crippling campaign […] The post Pro-Crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exits Reelection, Citing Funding Crisis appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Eric Adams, the pro-crypto mayor of NYC, suspends his reelection because of financial troubles and media attention, disrupting the NYC mayoral race. The controversial mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, who has a pro-crypto stance, has suddenly terminated his reelection bid.  Adams cited his move to an unstoppable press speculation and a crippling campaign […] The post Pro-Crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exits Reelection, Citing Funding Crisis appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Pro-Crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exits Reelection, Citing Funding Crisis

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 00:30
Propy
PRO$0.4451-4.17%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6254-4.92%
CreatorBid
BID$0.04232-5.72%
Movement
MOVE$0.05271-8.90%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.000355-40.03%

Eric Adams, the pro-crypto mayor of NYC, suspends his reelection because of financial troubles and media attention, disrupting the NYC mayoral race.

The controversial mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, who has a pro-crypto stance, has suddenly terminated his reelection bid. 

Adams cited his move to an unstoppable press speculation and a crippling campaign finance scenario in a close to nine-minute video he posted on X (previously Twitter) on Sunday. 

The campaign finance board in the city refused to give hundreds of millions of dollars in publicly funded campaigns because of contributions, crippling campaign efforts of Adams. 

Although Adams withdrew from the race, he promised not to give up on serving the people of New York, saying: I will keep serving the people of the city, whether it is at City Hall or elsewhere.

Crypto Champion’s Campaign Faces Critical Blow

Adams first became a household name in the crypto community by accepting his first three paychecks in the form of Bitcoin as mayor and staging the first crypto-summit in the city of New York. 

He was outspoken in his idea to reform the city with its rough BitLicense policies, which would allow bitcoin to flow more freely. 

But his reelection campaign crashed under the continued media attention and financial losses, which he asserts negatively affected his capacity to raise the required funds. 

The mayor never supported any other candidate and also advised against radical change, saying that it would result in chaos instead of development.

Mayoral Race Upended by Sudden Withdrawal

Source – polymarket

The withdrawal of Adams is a huge change to the November 4 mayoral election. The primary candidates have become Democrat Zohran Mamdani (with almost 85% prediction markets) and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as Republican Curtis Sliwa. 

The departure of Adams may be an advantage to the campaign of Cuomo because some of the supporters of Adams might switch allegiance, particularly among the unions and the black voters. 

Adams has denounced such opponents who advocate deconstructing the systems that have been established over time, and this was indirectly aimed at Mamdani, who is a democratic socialist presidential contender.

The choice made by Eric Adams is in the background of past legal issues, one of which was federal bribery charges that were dismissed during the Trump administration. 

The changing relations with political groups and constant pressure of the media have had a profound influence on his political future in New York City.

The post Pro-Crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exits Reelection, Citing Funding Crisis appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

MoonBull leads the best upcoming crypto race with its presale, while Mog Coin and Official TRUMP ride momentum. Don’t miss MoonBull’s whitelist.
GET
GET$0.001109+40.02%
READY
READY$0.012538-12.80%
RISE
RISE$0.007564-4.05%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 18:45
Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

The BOE remains committed to reducing the UK’s inflation to its target 2%.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05302-33.64%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 23:32
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.88%
Sign
SIGN$0.0368-5.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45

Trending News

More

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Thrilling Altcoin Season Index Surge: Market Momentum Reaches 29 Points

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,373.46
$98,373.46$98,373.46

-2.99%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,194.97
$3,194.97$3,194.97

-5.66%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2898
$2.2898$2.2898

-5.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$142.76
$142.76$142.76

-6.78%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16286
$0.16286$0.16286

-5.71%