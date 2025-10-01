Pro Bitcoin traders' view on BTC’s flash crash to $112.6K: Did anything change? By: Coinstats 2025/10/01 04:25 Share

Bitcoin derivatives markets show heightened caution amid weak macroeconomic data, but Bitcoin ETF inflows and corporate accumulation signal bullishness. Key takeaways: Heightened Bitcoin put option premiums signal cautious trader sentiment. US job openings near five-year lows, increasing recession fears and potential economic slowdown risks. Read more