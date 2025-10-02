Prediction market Polymarket is about to reopen to US users By: PANews 2025/10/02 10:43 Share

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Decrypt, the prediction market Polymarket is about to reopen to US users, many years after it was effectively banned by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) nearly four years ago. Regulatory documents show that the restart may take place as early as tomorrow.