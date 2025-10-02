PANews reported on October 2 that according to Decrypt, the prediction market Polymarket is about to reopen to US users, many years after it was effectively banned by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) nearly four years ago. Regulatory documents show that the restart may take place as early as tomorrow.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more