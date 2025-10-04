ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Plasma picks Chainlink as official oracle partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plasma, a high-performance layer-1 blockchain for stablecoins, has integrated with Chainlink as it looks to tap into the oracle platform’s solutions to scale applications on its network. Summary Layer 1 stablecoin plaform Plasma has integrated with Chainlink. The collaboration sees Plasma join the Chainlink Scale program, with Chainlink its official oracle provider. Integration will help boost stablecoin development and adoption on the L1. Plasma has picked Chainlink as its official oracle provider, the platform announced on Oct. 3, as the stablecoin network joins Chainlink Scale. According to a press release, the team plans to leverage the oracle solutions and infrastructure accessible via this collaboration to spark further growth.  Selecting Chainlink (LINK) as its oracle provider means developers will have access to solutions such as Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, Data Streams, and Data Feeds, with these live and accessible to developers from day one. Aave integration Adoption of Chainlink services is key to bringing more integrations to Plasma’s network, which already supports Ethereum’s leading decentralized finance protocol Aave. The Aave platform has attracted more than $6.2 billion in deposits since going live, with CCIP and Data Feeds helping to power this traction. “By adopting the Chainlink standard and joining the Chainlink Scale program, Plasma is demonstrating how new layer 1 networks can launch with enterprise-grade stablecoin infrastructure from day one,” said Johann Eid, chief business officer at Chainlink Labs. CCIP, Data Streams, and Data Feeds, as well as the Aave integration, add to Plasma’s ecosystem, with deep stablecoin liquidity key. The move will boost the platform’s quest to become a leading network for stablecoins and on-chain payments, Eid added. With more than $5.5 billion in stablecoin supply, Plasma is rapidly expanding, and hits the key milestone just days after its mainnet launch. Plasma joins growing list Chainlink partners Chainlink’s growing adoption across… The post Plasma picks Chainlink as official oracle partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plasma, a high-performance layer-1 blockchain for stablecoins, has integrated with Chainlink as it looks to tap into the oracle platform’s solutions to scale applications on its network. Summary Layer 1 stablecoin plaform Plasma has integrated with Chainlink. The collaboration sees Plasma join the Chainlink Scale program, with Chainlink its official oracle provider. Integration will help boost stablecoin development and adoption on the L1. Plasma has picked Chainlink as its official oracle provider, the platform announced on Oct. 3, as the stablecoin network joins Chainlink Scale. According to a press release, the team plans to leverage the oracle solutions and infrastructure accessible via this collaboration to spark further growth.  Selecting Chainlink (LINK) as its oracle provider means developers will have access to solutions such as Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, Data Streams, and Data Feeds, with these live and accessible to developers from day one. Aave integration Adoption of Chainlink services is key to bringing more integrations to Plasma’s network, which already supports Ethereum’s leading decentralized finance protocol Aave. The Aave platform has attracted more than $6.2 billion in deposits since going live, with CCIP and Data Feeds helping to power this traction. “By adopting the Chainlink standard and joining the Chainlink Scale program, Plasma is demonstrating how new layer 1 networks can launch with enterprise-grade stablecoin infrastructure from day one,” said Johann Eid, chief business officer at Chainlink Labs. CCIP, Data Streams, and Data Feeds, as well as the Aave integration, add to Plasma’s ecosystem, with deep stablecoin liquidity key. The move will boost the platform’s quest to become a leading network for stablecoins and on-chain payments, Eid added. With more than $5.5 billion in stablecoin supply, Plasma is rapidly expanding, and hits the key milestone just days after its mainnet launch. Plasma joins growing list Chainlink partners Chainlink’s growing adoption across…

Plasma picks Chainlink as official oracle partner

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 05:12
COM
COM$0.005083-7.93%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2158-4.93%
1
1$0.01798-21.34%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.004503-21.42%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.302-1.94%

Plasma, a high-performance layer-1 blockchain for stablecoins, has integrated with Chainlink as it looks to tap into the oracle platform’s solutions to scale applications on its network.

Summary

  • Layer 1 stablecoin plaform Plasma has integrated with Chainlink.
  • The collaboration sees Plasma join the Chainlink Scale program, with Chainlink its official oracle provider.
  • Integration will help boost stablecoin development and adoption on the L1.

Plasma has picked Chainlink as its official oracle provider, the platform announced on Oct. 3, as the stablecoin network joins Chainlink Scale.

According to a press release, the team plans to leverage the oracle solutions and infrastructure accessible via this collaboration to spark further growth. 

Selecting Chainlink (LINK) as its oracle provider means developers will have access to solutions such as Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, Data Streams, and Data Feeds, with these live and accessible to developers from day one.

Aave integration

Adoption of Chainlink services is key to bringing more integrations to Plasma’s network, which already supports Ethereum’s leading decentralized finance protocol Aave. The Aave platform has attracted more than $6.2 billion in deposits since going live, with CCIP and Data Feeds helping to power this traction.

CCIP, Data Streams, and Data Feeds, as well as the Aave integration, add to Plasma’s ecosystem, with deep stablecoin liquidity key. The move will boost the platform’s quest to become a leading network for stablecoins and on-chain payments, Eid added.

With more than $5.5 billion in stablecoin supply, Plasma is rapidly expanding, and hits the key milestone just days after its mainnet launch.

Plasma joins growing list Chainlink partners

Chainlink’s growing adoption across the DeFi ecosystem continues, with the platform recently surpassing $100 billion in total value secured.

The top oracle provider’s stack cuts across key ecosystem features and functionalities like data feeds, interoperability, and compliance.

Growth has pushed some of the world’s largest infrastructure providers and financial institutions to integrate with Chainlink. These include SWIFT, UBS, Euroclear, Mastercard, and Fidelity International. DeFi and crypto platforms already tapping into Chainlink include Aave, GMX, and Lido.

Source: https://crypto.news/plasma-taps-into-chainlink-as-official-oracle-provider/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006132-8.20%
Allo
RWA$0.003986-4.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000876-16.49%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000536-8.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07387-5.85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01432-18.07%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,185.24
$99,185.24$99,185.24

-2.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,222.96
$3,222.96$3,222.96

-4.83%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3093
$2.3093$2.3093

-5.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.42
$144.42$144.42

-5.70%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16424
$0.16424$0.16424

-4.91%