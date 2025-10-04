Plasma integrates Chainlink, which will provide oracle, cross-chain and data services By: PANews 2025/10/04 08:30 Share

PANews reported on October 4th that Chainlink and the Layer 1 blockchain Plasma announced that Plasma has joined the Chainlink Scale initiative and adopted Chainlink as its official oracle provider through the Chainlink Data and Interoperability Standard. Plasma has integrated Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), data streams, and data feed services to support developers building stablecoin use cases on Plasma.