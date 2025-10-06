The post Pi Network News: Accusations of Rug Pull Resurface as Token Sheds $18 Billion in Six Months appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin has climbed above $123,600 and Ethereum is steady above $4,500. XRP also trades close to $2.96. Pi Network, however, has not followed the market’s recovery. The token now trades around $0.26, a sharp fall from its February high of $2.98. The drop has erased more than $18 billion in value in half a year.

Community Frustration Builds

The losses have triggered anger among Pi’s community. Some now question whether the project can survive. Crypto commentator Mr. Spock went as far as calling the collapse “basically a rug pull.” Many users have mined Pi for years with little to show, while a small group still believes in a fixed price of $314,159 per coin, a claim most experts reject.

Questions Over Transparency

Pi has also faced criticism over its handling of supply and migration. Changes to token release rules have raised fears that the team may be stretching out supply to keep users engaged. Critics argue the project lacks clarity on fundraising, the Pi Foundation’s role, and whether insiders have sold tokens privately. These doubts weigh heavily on the project’s credibility.

Adoption Hurdles

Institutional adoption also looks distant. Pi says more than 14 million users have passed KYC, but concerns over data leaks and inflated numbers remain. Without stronger safeguards and transparent figures, exchanges and institutional players are unlikely to commit. Until then, Pi risks falling further behind as other projects grow.

What Lies Ahead

The Pi Network continues to describe itself as a “people’s cryptocurrency.” Yet without exchange listings, improved transparency, and clearer tokenomics, its long-term outlook remains uncertain. For now, Pi trades at the edge of the market, leaving its users to question whether their efforts will ever pay off.