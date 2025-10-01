ExchangeDEX+
TLDR Phantom has launched Phantom Cash, a superapp for cryptocurrency payments built on the Solana blockchain. The new app is powered by the US dollar-pegged stablecoin CASH, designed for everyday transactions. Phantom aims to improve crypto payments by integrating with Stripe's global merchant network. The stablecoin market is nearing a $300 billion cap, intensifying competition [...] The post Phantom's CASH Stablecoin on Solana Takes Aim at Stablecoin Market appeared first on Blockonomi.

Phantom’s CASH Stablecoin on Solana Takes Aim at Stablecoin Market

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/01 05:34
TLDR

  • Phantom has launched Phantom Cash, a superapp for cryptocurrency payments built on the Solana blockchain.
  • The new app is powered by the US dollar-pegged stablecoin CASH, designed for everyday transactions.
  • Phantom aims to improve crypto payments by integrating with Stripe’s global merchant network.
  • The stablecoin market is nearing a $300 billion cap, intensifying competition among issuers like Phantom.
  • Solana’s fast and scalable network makes it a key platform for stablecoin solutions and crypto payments.

Phantom has officially launched Phantom Cash, a superapp for cryptocurrency payments, built on the Solana blockchain. The new service includes the US dollar-pegged stablecoin, CASH, which aims to reshape crypto payments. This move intensifies the growing competition in the stablecoin market, which is nearing a $300 billion market cap.

Phantom Introduces CASH Stablecoin on Solana

Phantom’s new superapp, Phantom Cash, is designed to simplify cryptocurrency payments on Solana. The app supports the newly launched CASH stablecoin, which is pegged to the US dollar. Phantom claims existing stablecoins were not built for everyday transactions, prompting the creation of this new solution.

The stablecoin aims to make crypto payments safer and easier for users. Phantom has also promised an integration with Stripe’s global merchant network. This step will enable users to pay with cryptocurrency seamlessly across various platforms.

Phantom’s launch aims to address the current limitations in the stablecoin market. By leveraging the Solana blockchain’s speed and low transaction costs, the app promises improved usability. According to the announcement, this launch is a step toward making crypto more accessible for everyday transactions.

Solana’s Role in the Stablecoin Wars

The stablecoin market is experiencing rapid growth, with its market capitalization nearing $300 billion. Phantom’s decision to build its own stablecoin on Solana reflects a larger trend in the crypto space. Solana’s fast and scalable network makes it a prime candidate for cryptocurrency solutions, including stablecoins.

Experts believe this marks the beginning of the “stablecoin supercycle,” where competition will drive innovation and foster further advancements. Helius co-founder Mert emphasized that stablecoin issuers will no longer be able to take all yields for themselves. This growing competition among payment apps is expected to ultimately benefit users.

Solana has positioned itself as a key battleground in this competition. Its robust network effect and liquidity make it a crucial player in the stablecoin landscape. As Phantom Cash joins other players, including Tether and Circle, Solana’s influence in this space will only continue to rise.

The post Phantom’s CASH Stablecoin on Solana Takes Aim at Stablecoin Market appeared first on Blockonomi.

