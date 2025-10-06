ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post PEPE ($PEPE) Leads Top MEME Projects by Social Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LunarCrush, a known platform for real-time metrics for crypto and Web3 projects, has released the list of rankings of the Top 10 meme projects based on their social activity over the last 24 hours. PEPE ($PEPE) leads to other top memecoins based on social activity. Fundamentally, social activity consists of engaging with posts and interactions with posts. TOP #MEME PROJECTS BY SOCIAL ACTIVITY$PEPE $DOGE $TRUMP $PUMP $APE $SHIB $PENGU #FARTCOIN $GIGA $BONK pic.twitter.com/wgJ4S30fxi — PHOENIX – Crypto News & Analytics (@pnxgrp) October 5, 2025 PEPE ($PEPE) is leading with 35.6K Engaged Posts and 5.8M Interaction-based posts, according to the last 24-hour record on LunarCrush. It can be seen that $PEPE is leading with a minor difference of 0.1K in Engaged Posts to its contemporary project Dogecoin ($DOGE) with 35.5K and 4.3M by Engaged posts and Interactions, respectively.  Phoenix has released this news through its official X account. $TRUMP, $PUMP, and $APE Battle for Attention OFFICIAL TRUMP ($TRUMP) and PUMP. fun ($PUMP) are closely fighting each other with 26.9K and 20.2K Engaged posts and 4.3M and 6.6M with Interactions. This closeness shows a strong competition between these two AI projects based on social activity on different platforms. Furthermore, ApeCoin ($APE) shows 15.0K Engaged posts with 977.5K Interactions, while Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is surviving with 12.1K Engaged posts and 1.3M Interactions. In addition, Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) is also struggling with 8.1K and 1.8M, as well as engaged posts and interactions through social activity. FARTCOIN Slightly Outpaces GIGA in Engagement Race FARTCOIN ($FARTCOIN) shows 7.0K Engaged posts with 22.9M in Interactions. In the same way, Gigachad ($GIGA) also shows 6.6K Engaged posts and 7.5M Interactions. This negligible difference shows that they are very close to each other, with only a 0.4K difference in Engaged posts. According to the ranking by Top MEME Projects,… The post PEPE ($PEPE) Leads Top MEME Projects by Social Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LunarCrush, a known platform for real-time metrics for crypto and Web3 projects, has released the list of rankings of the Top 10 meme projects based on their social activity over the last 24 hours. PEPE ($PEPE) leads to other top memecoins based on social activity. Fundamentally, social activity consists of engaging with posts and interactions with posts. TOP #MEME PROJECTS BY SOCIAL ACTIVITY$PEPE $DOGE $TRUMP $PUMP $APE $SHIB $PENGU #FARTCOIN $GIGA $BONK pic.twitter.com/wgJ4S30fxi — PHOENIX – Crypto News & Analytics (@pnxgrp) October 5, 2025 PEPE ($PEPE) is leading with 35.6K Engaged Posts and 5.8M Interaction-based posts, according to the last 24-hour record on LunarCrush. It can be seen that $PEPE is leading with a minor difference of 0.1K in Engaged Posts to its contemporary project Dogecoin ($DOGE) with 35.5K and 4.3M by Engaged posts and Interactions, respectively.  Phoenix has released this news through its official X account. $TRUMP, $PUMP, and $APE Battle for Attention OFFICIAL TRUMP ($TRUMP) and PUMP. fun ($PUMP) are closely fighting each other with 26.9K and 20.2K Engaged posts and 4.3M and 6.6M with Interactions. This closeness shows a strong competition between these two AI projects based on social activity on different platforms. Furthermore, ApeCoin ($APE) shows 15.0K Engaged posts with 977.5K Interactions, while Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is surviving with 12.1K Engaged posts and 1.3M Interactions. In addition, Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) is also struggling with 8.1K and 1.8M, as well as engaged posts and interactions through social activity. FARTCOIN Slightly Outpaces GIGA in Engagement Race FARTCOIN ($FARTCOIN) shows 7.0K Engaged posts with 22.9M in Interactions. In the same way, Gigachad ($GIGA) also shows 6.6K Engaged posts and 7.5M Interactions. This negligible difference shows that they are very close to each other, with only a 0.4K difference in Engaged posts. According to the ranking by Top MEME Projects,…

PEPE ($PEPE) Leads Top MEME Projects by Social Activity

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 07:00
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000541-6.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001445-5.55%
COM
COM$0.005068-7.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.06834+5.43%

LunarCrush, a known platform for real-time metrics for crypto and Web3 projects, has released the list of rankings of the Top 10 meme projects based on their social activity over the last 24 hours. PEPE ($PEPE) leads to other top memecoins based on social activity. Fundamentally, social activity consists of engaging with posts and interactions with posts.

PEPE ($PEPE) is leading with 35.6K Engaged Posts and 5.8M Interaction-based posts, according to the last 24-hour record on LunarCrush. It can be seen that $PEPE is leading with a minor difference of 0.1K in Engaged Posts to its contemporary project Dogecoin ($DOGE) with 35.5K and 4.3M by Engaged posts and Interactions, respectively.  Phoenix has released this news through its official X account.

$TRUMP, $PUMP, and $APE Battle for Attention

OFFICIAL TRUMP ($TRUMP) and PUMP. fun ($PUMP) are closely fighting each other with 26.9K and 20.2K Engaged posts and 4.3M and 6.6M with Interactions. This closeness shows a strong competition between these two AI projects based on social activity on different platforms.

Furthermore, ApeCoin ($APE) shows 15.0K Engaged posts with 977.5K Interactions, while Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is surviving with 12.1K Engaged posts and 1.3M Interactions. In addition, Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) is also struggling with 8.1K and 1.8M, as well as engaged posts and interactions through social activity.

FARTCOIN Slightly Outpaces GIGA in Engagement Race

FARTCOIN ($FARTCOIN) shows 7.0K Engaged posts with 22.9M in Interactions. In the same way, Gigachad ($GIGA) also shows 6.6K Engaged posts and 7.5M Interactions. This negligible difference shows that they are very close to each other, with only a 0.4K difference in Engaged posts.

According to the ranking by Top MEME Projects, Bonk ($BONK) stands at the end of this list with 653.0 Engaged Posts and surviving with 1.0M Interactions by social activity. These values show the place of these meme coins in the crypto world and user engagement.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/pepe-pepe-leads-top-meme-projects-by-social-activity/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

The post Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm Skip to content Home Crypto News Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability with EVM and CosmWasm Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mantra-native-support-evm/
COM
COM$0.005071-6.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:22
China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

The company said Chinese hackers used its Claude Code system to run agentic cyber intrusions in 30 companies.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05618-4.01%
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.8958-4.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:10

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Babylon completes mainnet upgrade: BABY's annual inflation rate reduced to 5.5%, joint staking mechanism introduced.

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,803.59
$99,803.59$99,803.59

-1.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,244.70
$3,244.70$3,244.70

-4.19%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3316
$2.3316$2.3316

-4.21%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.41
$145.41$145.41

-5.05%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16538
$0.16538$0.16538

-4.25%