ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
But after its early breakout, many wonder if PEPE can still deliver significant upside or if that lightning-in-a-bottle moment is […] The post Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022 appeared first on Coindoo.But after its early breakout, many wonder if PEPE can still deliver significant upside or if that lightning-in-a-bottle moment is […] The post Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022 appeared first on Coindoo.

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022

By: Coindoo
2025/10/01 05:15
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000529-9,57%
GAINS
GAINS$0,01655-7,59%

But after its early breakout, many wonder if PEPE can still deliver significant upside or if that lightning-in-a-bottle moment is gone.

The latest Pepe Coin price prediction suggests moderate growth, driven by market sentiment and capital rotation from other meme tokens. Meanwhile, early investors are turning toward Remittix (RTX), a PayFi token combining real utility and startup-level growth.

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Modest Upside After Consolidation

The Pepe Coin price trades near $0.00000931, down from its 2023 peak but still holding firm after a long consolidation phase. Technical analysts identify strong support around $0.00000090 and resistance at $0.0000013, which have framed its trading range for months.

In the near term, most Pepe Coin price predictions expect sideways action unless a new wave of meme speculation kicks in. To break higher, PEPE would likely need fresh liquidity and stronger exchange inflows, something analysts say is possible during the next Bitcoin-led rally. A climb toward $0.0000018 is feasible, but reclaiming old highs will require another viral catalyst.

What’s clear is that the easy gains are behind it. PEPE’s early investors saw historic 100x returns in 2022–2023, but the token now behaves more like a mid-cap meme asset than a moonshot. Its long-term path depends on sustaining engagement, not just hype.

Still, with millions of holders and an active online presence, Pepe Coin remains a crowd favorite for speculative traders.

Remittix: Real Utility, Record Funding, and Early Rewards

As meme tokens stabilize, Remittix (RTX) is stepping into the spotlight with a real use case and strong investor backing. Built on Ethereum, it enables users to send crypto directly to global bank accounts, complete with real-time FX conversion and no need for centralized exchanges. That practical approach has helped Remittix raise over $26.8 million, positioning it among the most successful launches of 2025.

Momentum is also building through its 15% USDT referral program, which rewards users daily via the project dashboard. Combined with a working beta wallet and full CertiK verification, Remittix is turning heads as one of the best cryptos to buy now for long-term adoption potential.

Why Remittix Is Catching Attention:

  • Presale surpasses $26.8M, reflecting massive community demand
  • 15% USDT referral program, rewarding participants instantly
  • Wallet beta testing is live, giving users a hands-on PayFi experience
  • Verified by CertiK and ranked #1 Pre-Launch Token on Skynet
  • Solves real payment challenges, bridging crypto and bank transfers

For investors comparing upside potential, analysts argue that early Remittix (RTX) buyers could see larger percentage gains than late-stage Pepe Coin holders, simply because Remittix is still in its growth phase.

Pepe Coin Price Prediction Levels Out, While Remittix Surges Past $26.8M

The Pepe Coin price prediction suggests stability but limited fireworks compared to its breakout years. It remains a strong meme-sector name, just not the 100x rocket it once was. In contrast, Remittix offers something different: a live product, an audited trust, and a fast-growing user base.

For those seeking early-stage exposure with real-world impact, RTX is shaping up as one of 2025’s most compelling plays.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022 appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

MoonBull leads the best upcoming crypto race with its presale, while Mog Coin and Official TRUMP ride momentum. Don’t miss MoonBull’s whitelist.
GET
GET$0,001109+40,02%
READY
READY$0,012538-12,80%
RISE
RISE$0,007564-4,05%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 18:45
Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

The BOE remains committed to reducing the UK’s inflation to its target 2%.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05302-33,64%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 23:32
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0,00000002127-25,47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08903-8,88%
Sign
SIGN$0,0368-5,15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45

Trending News

More

Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates

Bank of England maintains UK interest rates at 4%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Thrilling Altcoin Season Index Surge: Market Momentum Reaches 29 Points

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98.475,15
$98.475,15$98.475,15

-2,89%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.197,47
$3.197,47$3.197,47

-5,59%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2927
$2,2927$2,2927

-5,81%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$142,92
$142,92$142,92

-6,67%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16321
$0,16321$0,16321

-5,51%