Pendle clarified that it had not been attacked and all funds were safe By: PANews 2025/10/01 08:01

PANews reported on October 1st that in response to an attacker who minted and then sold PT/YT tokens, Pendle issued a statement on the X platform clarifying that the protocol itself had not been attacked, all funds were safe, and that the incident may have been caused by a single user's wallet being stolen.