Pendle clarified that it had not been attacked and all funds were safe

PANews reported on October 1st that in response to an attacker who minted and then sold PT/YT tokens, Pendle issued a statement on the X platform clarifying that the protocol itself had not been attacked, all funds were safe, and that the incident may have been caused by a single user's wallet being stolen.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more