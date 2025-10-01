ExchangeDEX+
Pendle and Penpie Secure Ethereum Funds Post Hack

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:41
Key Points:
  • Penpie suffered a $27 million Ethereum hack.
  • Pendle secured $105 million to prevent further breaches.
  • Ethereum’s price and DeFi security landscape are crucial discussion points.

On October 1st, BlockBeats News reported an attack on a Penpie on-chain wallet where an attacker drained funds and began minting and selling PT/YT tokens.

The attack underscores security vulnerabilities within DeFi platforms, causing significant drops in token prices and raising community concerns about asset safety.

Ethereum Price Trends and DeFi Security Concerns

In similar DeFi protocol attacks, rapid response measures have been crucial in limiting losses and regaining community trust. The price of Ethereum is currently $4,103.45, with a market cap of $495.30 billion, holding a 12.81% dominance, per CoinMarketCap. Recent fluctuations include a -1.15% 24-hour change and a 59.03% rise over 90 days.

Coincu analysts highlight that the breach underlines ongoing technological challenges in DeFi security, prompting calls for robust regulatory frameworks to safeguard assets and bolster platform resilience.

Market Response and Future Implications

Did you know? The Ethereum network has faced several high-profile hacks, highlighting the importance of security in decentralized finance.

The current market conditions indicate a volatile environment for Ethereum, with analysts predicting fluctuations in the near future.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:25 UTC on September 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts suggest that the recent hack could lead to increased scrutiny and potential regulatory measures within the DeFi space, aiming to enhance security protocols across platforms.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/pendle-penpie-ethereum-hack-recovery/

