Pearl Nwade on Weekly Livestream

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 15:04
On the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream this week, Pearl Nwade joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. to talk about data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology.

Nwade’s Bitcoin story

Wuckert often kicks off the livestreams by asking guests about their Bitcoin story. Nwade entered the field from a finance background, landing an internship with a digital currency exchange in 2017. She discovered DeFi, became interested in the technology behind it, and went tumbling down the rabbit hole.

Data sterility and the ripple effect

Agreeing with Wuckert’s take that data is the most undervalued commodity in the world, Nwade says it’s the heart of every enterprise. Bad data leads to inaccurate reports, which in turn lead decision-makers to make poor decisions.

For example, in marketing, it could lead a company to sell the wrong product to the wrong type of person, wasting valuable resources. Nwade calls this the ripple effect—second and third order outcomes that occur as a result of bad data.

Later in the show, Nwade gives a high-level overview of how data analytics systems work. There are multiple layers involved, ranging from extraction to cleaning and aggregation. At some stages, it’s important to track data and compare it to sources, etc. Much of this can be automated today thanks to AI.

Given how important data is to the operations of most enterprises these days, Nwade highly recommends investing in better, more efficient data systems.

The Exeter University Hackathon

Nwade won a hackathon at the University of Exeter in England. Wuckert asks her how she got involved and what the process was like.


Nwade says her father researched the various university programs to find the best Master’s degree in financial technology. They decided Exeter was the best option, and things went from there.

During this program, she learned much more about the behind-the-scenes aspects of blockchain technology, AI, and more, as applied to finance. From there, she participated in the hackathon and won.

As for the project itself, it focused on tackling corruption in Nigeria. The system ensured that public funds could only be spent on specified purposes and would automatically reject any attempts to spend on anything outside the agreed-upon reasons.

This is just a fraction of what scalable blockchain technology can do, Nwade reminds us. However, there’s still one issue: the system that needs to pass the laws to make these use cases possible will reject it because it’s run by the same corrupt politicians whom it would hold to account.

Selling blockchain technology

When Wuckert asks how she’d go about making people understand this technology if she had a magic wand and $1 billion, Nwade answers that she’d make people know how it can improve their lives.

The key is to create a selling point, and now that the ‘anonymous currency’ meme is likely to die off due to the introduction of regulations globally, the digital currency space needs to find a new marketing meme.

To learn more about data management and analytics, the sCrypt programming language, and Nwade’s perspective on the future, check out the live stream episode via this link.

Watch: Blockchain is misunderstood

