ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1089 vs. 7.1152 previous appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Monday at 7.1089 compared to the previous day’s fix of 7.1152. PBOC FAQs The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market. The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts. Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi. Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pboc-sets-usd-cny-reference-rate-at-71089-vs-71152-previous-202509290119The post PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1089 vs. 7.1152 previous appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Monday at 7.1089 compared to the previous day’s fix of 7.1152. PBOC FAQs The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market. The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts. Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi. Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pboc-sets-usd-cny-reference-rate-at-71089-vs-71152-previous-202509290119

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1089 vs. 7.1152 previous

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 03:40
COM
COM$0.005087-6.50%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01078-6.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05302-33.64%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006839-4.64%
PAID Network
PAID$0.01176+1.73%

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Monday at 7.1089 compared to the previous day’s fix of 7.1152.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pboc-sets-usd-cny-reference-rate-at-71089-vs-71152-previous-202509290119

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.79%
Sign
SIGN$0.03682-5.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001598+7.60%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003068-8.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,752.98
$98,752.98$98,752.98

-2.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,207.27
$3,207.27$3,207.27

-5.30%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2987
$2.2987$2.2987

-5.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.38
$143.38$143.38

-6.37%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16372
$0.16372$0.16372

-5.21%