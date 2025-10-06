Over Half a Billion in Tokens to Be Released This Week Across Major Projects

Analysts warn that this surge in circulating supply could spark renewed volatility across several ecosystems, as some of the industry’s most-watched projects prepare for major vesting events.

Among the biggest names on this week’s schedule are Aethir (ATH) and Aptos (APT). The decentralized GPU network Aethir will release roughly 1.26 billion tokens – worth about $68 million – representing more than 10% of its total supply. Meanwhile, Aptos plans to unlock over 11 million APT, valued at roughly $61 million. These two alone make up nearly a quarter of the total value set to enter circulation in early October.

Other notable projects include LINEA, BABY, and BB, each facing significant one-off releases that could expand supply and test market demand. BABY’s unlock stands out in particular, representing more than 12% of its token base – a figure that often triggers sharp short-term price adjustments.

But the cliff unlocks are only part of the story. Several major blockchains, including Solana, Avalanche, and Sui, are also scheduled for continuous linear releases. Solana leads the group with tokens valued at around $115 million being steadily distributed throughout the week. Even smaller projects like TRUMP, Worldcoin, and Aster are on track for sizable vesting events, adding layers of uncertainty to an already active market.

READ MORE: Bitcoin’s Massive Rally Leaves Altcoins Behind, Says 10x Research

The broader unlock schedule extends beyond household names. Mid-cap and emerging projects such as SynFutures, SeaFi, and OpenLeverage are progressing through their own vesting phases, with some nearing full token release. For smaller-cap assets, even modest unlocks can create noticeable waves in liquidity and price action.

While token unlocks are a normal part of crypto’s growth cycle, the clustering of large releases in a single week can amplify volatility. Traders are keeping a close watch on whether these new supplies will be absorbed smoothly – or if the market will see another round of selloffs before demand catches up. One thing is certain: the next few days will test how resilient investors really are in this maturing market.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Over Half a Billion in Tokens to Be Released This Week Across Major Projects appeared first on Coindoo.