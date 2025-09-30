ExchangeDEX+
Oraichain Unveils LFG… Perps DEX For Mobile-Native Traders

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:33
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Oraichain Labs has announced the next evolution of LFG!!!, a mobile-first perpetual DEX built for modern traders. This milestone marks a significant step toward the mass adoption of Oraichain technology, which combines cutting-edge infrastructure with an intuitive user experience.

A Mobile-First Perps DEX Without Friction

Trading perpetual contracts can often feel intimidating, but LFG!!! aims to change that. The platform delivers:

  • Mobile-first design with safeguards against fat-finger mistakes.
  • AI-powered tips and signals to highlight trending coins and breakout opportunities from Thesis.io.
  • Extreme leverage — up to 1001x — supported by deep liquidity pools.
  • High-performance backend, powered by Oraichain’s perpetual sub-chain, capable of 100,000 orders per second with 50ms block times.

The outcome is clear: secure, instant trades anytime, anywhere, all from your mobile device.

$LFG Token Powering Growth

At the core of LFG!!! lies the $LFG token, designed to align the protocol with its community. Holders gain:

  • Governance rights to shape platform decisions.
  • Reduced trading fees.
  • Staking opportunities to share in protocol revenues.

Holding $LFG allows holders to vote on platform decisions, to receive reduced trading fees, and to stake to earn a share of protocol revenues. A portion of the tokens is also used for grants and partnerships to drive ecosystem growth. The launch of $LFG aligns the protocol and its users. With incentives like farming points for airdrops (opening Oct 1, 2025, on lfg.land) to bootstrap adoption, plus a clear governance layer, the community directly shapes the future of the LFG!!! Perps DEX.

Tokenomics are structured to balance growth and sustainability. Expect significant revenue allocation toward buybacks of both $ORAI and $LFG, a model proven effective in projects like GMX and dYdX, where buybacks and fee-sharing mechanisms reinforce long-term token value.

Why It Matters

By lowering barriers and gamifying the trading experience, LFG!!! positions Oraichain as a pioneer in mobile-first DeFi. The community-first design, combined with extreme performance and clear incentives, creates a DEX that is both scalable and enjoyable.

Be early and get started

  1. Download the LFG!!! App
  2. Follow LFG!!! on Twitter to get the earliest info on the upcoming airdrops and listing.
  3. Join the community shaping the future of mobile perpetual trading.

