ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has pushed back at xAI CEO Musk’s recent lawsuit, calling it part of an “ongoing harassment campaign” to undermine its operations.  The ChatGPT maker released a statement with emails, X posts, court filings, and opinionated articles to shun Elon Musk’s legal charges against it.  According to the firm, the xAI head […]Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has pushed back at xAI CEO Musk’s recent lawsuit, calling it part of an “ongoing harassment campaign” to undermine its operations.  The ChatGPT maker released a statement with emails, X posts, court filings, and opinionated articles to shun Elon Musk’s legal charges against it.  According to the firm, the xAI head […]

OpenAI dismisses Elon Musk’s lawsuit as “harassment tactic”

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 13:30
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000006544-5.39%
Xai
XAI$0.02033-7.25%
Particl
PART$0.3035+0.29%

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has pushed back at xAI CEO Musk’s recent lawsuit, calling it part of an “ongoing harassment campaign” to undermine its operations. 

The ChatGPT maker released a statement with emails, X posts, court filings, and opinionated articles to shun Elon Musk’s legal charges against it. 

According to the firm, the xAI head has no grounds to accuse OpenAI of trade secret theft, and this is one case among several attempts to slow down the company’s progress in the AI industry.

“We will protect our employees and won’t be intimidated by his attempts to bully them,” the OpenAI newsroom wrote.

OpenAI fights against Musk’s lawsuits

OpenAI has rejected allegations that it had stolen employees or confidential information from Musk’s AI startup, xAI. The AI company also argued that the business structure change lawsuit, which has paused its plan to change from a non-profit to a for-profit organization, was just Elon’s way to generate headlines and not his legitimate grievances.

“Elon’s nonstop actions against us are just bad-faith tactics to slow down OpenAI and seize control of the leading AI innovations for his personal benefit,” the company said. “He’s been spreading false information about us. We’re building the best-equipped nonprofit the world has ever seen; we’re not converting it away.”

The firm accused Musk of abandoning OpenAI’s mission years ago, noting that he had once sought to merge the project with Tesla to give himself control over its direction.

According to OpenAI, when the company considered transitioning to a for-profit model in 2017, Tesla’s CEO reportedly demanded majority ownership, control of the board, and the chief executive role.

When OpenAI resisted, citing the need to avoid any single person holding absolute control, Musk allegedly withheld funding he had promised to issue. Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, stepped in to cover employee salaries and keep the operation running.

In early 2018, Musk forwarded emails suggesting Tesla could serve as OpenAI’s financial engine as the “only path” to compete with Google’s DeepMind. The emails showed Musk believed even Tesla’s resources gave it only a small chance of counterbalancing Google.

“Even raising several hundred million won’t be enough. This needs billions per year immediately, or forget it,” one of the emails read.

Motion to dismiss illegal hiring practices claims 

OpenAI has also filed a motion to dismiss Musk’s lawsuit on its hiring practices, propounding that it lawfully recruits top researchers, engineers, and developers from every part of the industry. 

“Unable to match OpenAI’s innovation, xAI has filed this groundless trade secret lawsuit,” the defense filing stated. “To be clear: OpenAI does not need or want anyone’s, much less xAI’s, trade secrets to achieve OpenAI’s mission.”

The company accused Musk of attempting to intimidate staff and discourage those who would want to defect from his AI venture by turning legal action into a public relations weapon. Lawyers for OpenAI coined the complaint “lawfare” meant to overwhelm the company with lawsuits.

In addition to trade secret claims, xAI has raised concerns over OpenAI’s collaboration with Apple, insisting that integrating ChatGPT into certain iPhone features constitutes anticompetitive conduct. 

OpenAI’s attorneys dismissed the argument, saying xAI had not shown any measurable harm that would require antitrust laws to step in.

“xAI has not alleged any non-speculative harm rising directly out of ChatGPT’s integration as an option for certain features on certain iPhones. And certainly not the kind of unlawful harm targeted by antitrust law,” the attorneys noted.

OpenAI surpasses SpaceX in valuation

The legal battle comes at a time when OpenAI’s market value has reportedly crossed SpaceX, the rocket company Musk has spent two decades building. According to The New York Times, OpenAI completed a deal that allows current and former employees to sell shares at a $500 billion valuation. 

Roughly $6.6 billion worth of stock changed hands in the transaction, sources familiar with the matter said. Investors included Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX, and T. Rowe Price.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006131-6.99%
Allo
RWA$0.003991-4.79%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000873-17.25%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000534-7.29%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.1487-6.62%
MemeCore
M$2.39801-2.46%
Threshold
T$0.01175-4.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,281.14
$99,281.14$99,281.14

-2.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,228.70
$3,228.70$3,228.70

-4.66%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3123
$2.3123$2.3123

-5.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.73
$144.73$144.73

-5.49%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16459
$0.16459$0.16459

-4.71%