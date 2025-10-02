OpenAI completes share sale, valuing it at a record $500 billion

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Jinshi, people familiar with the matter revealed that OpenAI has completed a transaction allowing current and former employees to sell approximately $6.6 billion worth of company stock at a valuation of $500 billion. This secondary sale makes the ChatGPT maker surpass Musk's SpaceX to become the world's most valuable startup. Previously, OpenAI was valued at $300 billion in a $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank Group. People familiar with the matter said that as part of the transaction, OpenAI employees sold shares to a group of investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi's MGX, and T. Rowe Price. PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Jinshi, people familiar with the matter revealed that OpenAI has completed a transaction allowing current and former employees to sell approximately $6.6 billion worth of company stock at a valuation of $500 billion. This secondary sale makes the ChatGPT maker surpass Musk's SpaceX to become the world's most valuable startup. Previously, OpenAI was valued at $300 billion in a $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank Group. People familiar with the matter said that as part of the transaction, OpenAI employees sold shares to a group of investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi's MGX, and T. Rowe Price.