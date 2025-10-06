ExchangeDEX+
Online holiday spending growth Adobe report

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 21:45
Alistair Berg | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Online holiday spending in the U.S. is expected to jump 5.3% year over year to $253.4 billion as consumers seek discounts and even enlist the help of artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, according to an Adobe Analytics report released Monday.

Yet that growth would still be slower than the year-ago holiday season, when online sales rose 8.7% from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, the company said. Adobe’s data tracks more than 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail websites, 100 million unique items and 18 different product categories.

That growth is also below the 10-year average of roughly 13% annually. That mark was partially skewed by the 32% year-over-year growth in 2020 when consumers leaned on retailers’ online options during the Covid pandemic.

Customers’ desire to celebrate the season with decor and gifts — and to take advantage of lower prices during a promotional time — will prop up spending even at an uncertain time for the U.S. economy, said Vivek Pandya, Adobe’s director of digital insights.

“The holiday season is one of the areas where they do feel much more of an onus and a drive to get the goods they need,” he said. “We’re seeing them willing to spend and capitalize on these sales moments.”

Plus, he said consumers have embraced the habit of stockpiling goods if they feel prices may be volatile, which could help to stabilize spending.

He said while holiday spending is expected to slow from last year, “given everything that the consumer is dealing with, it’s still pronounced growth.”

Higher online spending may not necessarily translate to a boost in overall holiday sales. Adobe’s data tracks only e-commerce, and the company estimates about one in four dollars of holiday sales will be spent online, Pandya said.

Retail sales in the U.S. have chugged along this year, but concerns about higher prices from tariffs and dipping consumer confidence have complicated the outlook for the critical shopping season. Some holiday forecasts, which capture both in-store and online spending, have predicted more modest growth than in recent years or even a decline.

Holiday spending across stores and online is expected to grow 4% year over year – a decline from the 10-year average of 5.2% growth, according to consulting firm Bain & Company’s projections.

Consumers said they plan to spend about 5% less – or an average of $1,552 – on holiday gifts, travel and entertainment, compared to the year-ago season, according to a survey by consulting firm PwC, which included a representative sample of 4,000 U.S. consumers and was conducted in late June and early July. That projected spending, in particular, was dragged down by members of Gen Z saying that they planned to spend 23% less than the year-ago holiday season, according to PwC’s survey.

Adobe expects the peak of holiday spending during Cyber Week, which stretches from Thanksgiving through the Monday after Christmas that’s dubbed Cyber Monday. That five-day period is expected to drive 17.2%, or $43.7 billion, of overall online holiday spending, Adobe said, roughly in line with the 17% that period accounted for in the year-ago holiday season.

Discounting levels will be roughly similar to the year-ago holiday season, Adobe predicted, with slightly weaker discounts in some categories. For example, discounts on electronics are expected to peak at 28% off the listed price compared to 30.1% in the year-ago period. Adobe expects toys to hit 27% off compared to 28% in the year-ago period.

Mobile devices will be the primary driver for online shopping, Adobe said, with the company expecting holiday shopping done there to account for 56.1% of online spending compared with desktops. It’s a meaningful jump from the 40% of online spending that mobile devices represented during the 2020 holiday season.

As shoppers search for gifts, more are expected to turn to generative AI-powered chat services and browsers to research what toys, jewelry, clothing or other items to buy. Adobe expects AI traffic to rise by 520% year over year, with the busiest traffic days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/06/online-holiday-spending-growth-adobe-report.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

