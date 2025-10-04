ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post NYT Pips Hints And Answers — Saturday, October 4, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The weekend is here at last, oh my Pipsqueaks. Huzzah! I’m settling back into my routine, getting back to my daily workouts and (hopefully soon) catching up on some sleep. Sleep is important but I’m a notorious nightowl, even though I don’t really do anything late at night other than watch my shows and read. Reading helps me sleep, typically, but even when I have insomnia, I figure at least I’m feeding my mind. We can feed our minds now with today’s Pips puzzle! Looking for Thursday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All… The post NYT Pips Hints And Answers — Saturday, October 4, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The weekend is here at last, oh my Pipsqueaks. Huzzah! I’m settling back into my routine, getting back to my daily workouts and (hopefully soon) catching up on some sleep. Sleep is important but I’m a notorious nightowl, even though I don’t really do anything late at night other than watch my shows and read. Reading helps me sleep, typically, but even when I have insomnia, I figure at least I’m feeding my mind. We can feed our minds now with today’s Pips puzzle! Looking for Thursday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All…

NYT Pips Hints And Answers — Saturday, October 4, 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 07:31
4
4$0.04855-10.20%
COM
COM$0.005082-8.00%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
MemeCore
M$2.39979-2.82%
SOON
SOON$2.0296+0.43%

The weekend is here at last, oh my Pipsqueaks. Huzzah! I’m settling back into my routine, getting back to my daily workouts and (hopefully soon) catching up on some sleep. Sleep is important but I’m a notorious nightowl, even though I don’t really do anything late at night other than watch my shows and read. Reading helps me sleep, typically, but even when I have insomnia, I figure at least I’m feeding my mind. We can feed our minds now with today’s Pips puzzle!

Looking for Thursdays Pips? Read our guide right here.

How To Play Pips

In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers.

Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips:

Pips example

Screenshot: Erik Kain

As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong.

Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are:

  • = All pips must equal one another in this group.
  • All pips must not equal one another in this group.
  • > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the listed number.
  • < The pip in this tile must be less than the listed number.
  • An exact number (like 6) The pip must equal this exact number.
  • Tiles with no conditions can be anything.

In order to win, you have to use up all your dominoes by filling in all the squares, making sure to fit each condition. Play today’s Pips puzzle here.

NYT Pips Today: Hints and Answers for Saturday, October 4

Below are the solutions for the Easy and Medium tier Pips. After that, I’ll walk you through the Difficult puzzle. Spoilers ahead.

Easy

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Medium

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Difficult

Let’s do a complete walkthrough of today’s Difficult Pips. It starts out like this:

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

To me, today’s Pips looks like a spaceship from the computer game, FTL, and to show you why I think this, here is a screenshot from that game:

Step 1

This is a deceptively simple—or deceptively tricky?—Pips. There are only eight dominoes, and the largest group is four tiles. But I still found it quite challenging, simply because it’s tough to know where to begin in a puzzle like this.

The main thing we have to focus on is the Green 4 group. Because there are three 0 tiles, it’s not likely that we’ll be able to use any 0 dominoes on Green 4, so I went in with the assumption that we would need to use all 1’s.

I had to start over once, because the temptation is to start laying down everything up top in its own rectangle, but in order to solve this grid, we have to put a couple dominoes from the top down into Green 4.

We’ll place the 3/1 domino from Orange 3 into the Green 4 block, then place the 0/1 domino from the Dark Blue 0 tile into the Green 4 block. Next, we’ll lay the 1/1 domino over the last two tiles of the Green 4 block, and the 2/1 domino in Pink 3, like so:

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Solution

We’ll finish up the lower half with the 0/3 domino from the Purple 0 tile into the free tile. Next, the 4/4 domino goes in the Purple = group in the top left. Finally, place the 0/0 domino from the Pink 0 tile into Blue <3 and the 1/4 domino from Blue <3 into the final free tile. And that’s a wrap! This is a tricky Pips, but I think it’s also my first 2-step solution.

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

If you play PC games, definitely give FTL a shot. It’s super cheap on Steam ($2.49 as of this writing) and very challenging but fun. It’s very much a roguelike puzzle game, where the puzzles involve enemy spaceships attacking, resource management and hard choices. You could probably combine it with Pips and have a space-sim where you have to solve the puzzle under a certain time or your ship is destroyed. But I’m always thinking of how to come up with new games. Have a great weekend, Pipsqueaks!

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/10/03/nyt-pips-today—hints-and-answers-for-saturday-october-4/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006131-6.99%
Allo
RWA$0.003991-4.79%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000873-17.25%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000534-7.29%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.1487-6.62%
MemeCore
M$2.39801-2.46%
Threshold
T$0.01175-4.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,287.21
$99,287.21$99,287.21

-2.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,232.51
$3,232.51$3,232.51

-4.55%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3128
$2.3128$2.3128

-4.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.75
$144.75$144.75

-5.48%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16469
$0.16469$0.16469

-4.65%