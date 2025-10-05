

Iris Coleman



NVIDIA’s AI Red Team has identified key vulnerabilities in AI systems, offering practical advice to enhance security in LLM applications, focusing on code execution, access control, and data exfiltration.











The NVIDIA AI Red Team (AIRT) has been rigorously evaluating AI-enabled systems to identify and mitigate security vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Their recent findings highlight critical security challenges in large language model (LLM) applications, according to NVIDIA’s official blog.

Key Security Vulnerabilities

One of the significant issues identified is the risk of remote code execution (RCE) through LLM-generated code. This vulnerability primarily arises from using functions like ‘exec’ or ‘eval’ without adequate isolation. Attackers can exploit these functions via prompt injection to execute malicious code, posing a severe threat to the application environment.

NVIDIA recommends avoiding the use of such functions in LLM-generated code. Instead, developers should parse LLM responses to map them to safe, predefined functions and ensure any necessary dynamic code execution occurs within secure sandbox environments.

Access Control Weaknesses in RAG Systems

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems also present security challenges, particularly concerning access control. The AIRT found that incorrect implementation of user permissions often allows unauthorized access to sensitive information. This issue is exacerbated by delays in syncing permissions from data sources to RAG databases, as well as overpermissioned access tokens.

To address these vulnerabilities, it is crucial to manage delegated authorization effectively and restrict write access to RAG data stores. Implementing content security policies and guardrail checks can further mitigate the risk of unauthorized data exposure.

Risks of Active Content Rendering

The rendering of active content in LLM outputs, such as Markdown, poses another significant risk. This can lead to data exfiltration if content is appended to links or images that direct users’ browsers to attackers’ servers. NVIDIA suggests using strict content security policies to prevent unauthorized image loading and displaying full URLs for hyperlinks to users before connecting to external sites.

Conclusion

By addressing these vulnerabilities, developers can significantly improve the security posture of their LLM implementations. The NVIDIA AI Red Team’s insights are crucial for those looking to fortify their AI systems against common and impactful security threats.

For more in-depth information on adversarial machine learning, NVIDIA offers a self-paced online course and a range of technical blog posts on cybersecurity and AI security.

Image source: Shutterstock



