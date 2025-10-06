Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital jumps 10%; launches retail app to rival Robinhood

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Galaxy Digital shares jumped about 10% in early trading Monday after the digital assets investment firm led by CEO Mike Novogratz unveiled a Robinhood-like trading platform, GalaxyOne.
The platform and mobile application, launched Monday, hosts commission-free buying and selling of more than 2,000 stocks and exchange-traded funds in addition to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether, Galaxy Digital said in a statement.
GalaxyOne also offers several yield-bearing accounts, including a 4% annual percentage yield on cash deposits and an 8% yield investment note for accredited investors who put up a minimum of $25,000.
Galaxy shares have more than doubled this year as federal regulators have softened their oversight of digital assets.
Galaxy Digital in 2025
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/06/novogratzs-galaxy-digital-jumps-10percent-launches-retail-app-to-rival-robinhood.html