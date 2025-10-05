NFT transaction volume increased by more than 95% to US$257 million this week

PANews reported on October 5th that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume surged 95.23% over the past week, reaching $257.4 million. The number of NFT buyers increased by 18.14% to 693,590, while the number of sellers increased by 17.77% to 584,235. The number of NFT transactions decreased by 8.67% to 1,874,619.
Ethereum network transaction volume reached $96.34 million, a 94.44% surge from the previous week. HyperEVM ranked second with $88.77 million in sales, driven entirely by the performance of the Hypurrr series. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $13.31 million, up 20.71%. Bitcoin network transaction volume reached $11.47 million, up 39.71%.
This week's high-value transactions include:
- CryptoPunks #1563 sold for $12.05 million (2,745 ETH)
- Hypurrr #3926 sold for $7.86 million
- Hypurrr #175 sold for $7.82 million
- Hypurrr #1131 sold for $7.63 million
- Hypurrr #3460 sold for $6.46 million
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.