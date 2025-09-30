ExchangeDEX+
Hyperliquid releases 4,600 Hypurr NFTs with a floor price that soars over 60,000. Those who backed at the beginning enjoy huge gains in a historic decline. Hyperliquid has deployed 4,600 Hypurr NFTs on the mainnet HyperEVM. These NFTs pay tribute to early patrons of its November 2024 Genesis Event. The platform listed participants, core contributors, […] The post NFT Gamechanger? Hypurr Collection Rockets Beyond $60K Floor Price appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

NFT Gamechanger? Hypurr Collection Rockets Beyond $60K Floor Price

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 00:00
Hyperliquid releases 4,600 Hypurr NFTs with a floor price that soars over 60,000. Those who backed at the beginning enjoy huge gains in a historic decline.

Hyperliquid has deployed 4,600 Hypurr NFTs on the mainnet HyperEVM. These NFTs pay tribute to early patrons of its November 2024 Genesis Event. The platform listed participants, core contributors, and Hyper Foundation as owners without requiring minting.

The collection should be seen as an embodiment of the varieties of personalities and styles of the Hyperliquid community in the form of differentiated feline characters. 

The digital cats have moods, hobbies, and oddities that resemble the attachment of their owners to the project. The Hypurr NFTs exploded in the market soon after their launch.The price per unit took off on the floor to 1,463 HYPE tokens or more than $68,900. 

The volume of trading reached almost 45 million dollars in the course of 24 hours. Hypurr, the most unique NFT, sold 9,999 tokens of HYPE, which is equivalent to 467,000 dollars, one of the highest prices formed in the recent NFT sales history.

This airdrop rewarded those who were early adopters, not requiring payment, which made Hypurr unique in comparison to most NFT launches, where you have to buy it directly. 

There was no step to be taken by the recipients; the NFTs were automatically given out after vetting to guarantee fairness and stop abuse.

Buzz and Community Activity.

The Hypurr drop stresses the importance of community trust and rewards. The Hyper Foundation created the NFT drop as a token to recognize the early supporters of Hyperliquid. 

The tie-in to the native HYPE token and HyperEVM ecosystem created a buzz of speculation and collector demand around the NFTs.

Although certain doubts exist regarding the practical use of NFTs, the rarity of the collection and rapid increase in price have created a momentum of trading.

Over-the-counter sales before its launch were reportedly selling at high prices up to 88,000, which showed that there was a lot of demand even before trading started publicly.

Insecurity issues arose when hackers stole eight Hypurr NFTs from compromised wallets and sold them for $400,000.

This has not dulled the excitement surrounding the success of the collection and the fact that it was a trailblazer in the airdrop of the NFT industry.

The model of Hyperliquid in the Hypurr NFTs is an insight into how blockchain projects can enrich early adopters through meaningful rewards and create natural buzz without standard gatekeeping strategies such as fundraising and minting.

The post NFT Gamechanger? Hypurr Collection Rockets Beyond $60K Floor Price appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

