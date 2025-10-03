ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
New York lawmakers propose taxing crypto miners based on their electricity usage.New York lawmakers propose taxing crypto miners based on their electricity usage.

New York lawmakers propose taxing crypto miners based on their electricity usage

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 13:13

Senator Liz Krueger of New York and Assemblymember Anna Kelles have introduced legislation that would impose additional taxes on cryptocurrency miners for the power they consume in their operations.

At its core, the Senate Bill S8518 is framed around two key goals: tackling climate change and making energy more affordable. It suggests that the crypto miners’ taxes will be funneled to the state’s Energy Affordability programs that cut energy costs for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers.

Senator Kruger confirmed, “The bill ensures that the companies driving up New Yorkers’ electricity rates pay their fair share, while providing direct relief to families struggling with rising utility costs.”

This development follows New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to end his reelection campaign Sunday evening, closing a term defined by controversy and his reputation as one of the nation’s most outspoken crypto-friendly leaders.

As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan throughout his tenure, the self-proclaimed “Bitcoin Mayor” made digital assets central to his brand—taking part of his salary in Bitcoin, pushing to scrap the city’s BitLicense rules, and championing New York as the “crypto capital” of the world. He also backed efforts to integrate blockchain into city functions, from education to record-keeping.

Miners using 100% clean energy will be exempt from the new taxes if approved

Kruger noted that cryptocurrency mining has pushed up electricity costs across New York by approximately $79 million per year for households and $165 million for small businesses, necessitating the bill. 

The draft proposes a tiered excise tax, exempting companies that use 2.25 million kWh or less annually, while charging 2 cents per kWh for those using between 2.26 million and 5 million kWh. Additionally, mining operations using 5 to 10 million kWh annually would be taxed at 3 cents per kWh, those consuming up to 20 million kWh at 4 cents, and facilities exceeding 20 million kWh at 5 cents per kWh. Nonetheless, the bill carves out an exemption for facilities using 100% renewable power.

However, only crypto miners are singled out in the bill, even though AI and other advanced computing already surpass Bitcoin mining in energy consumption. While the legislation doesn’t cover AI facilities, a press release acknowledged that the industry is growing rapidly and consuming increasing amounts of power. Unfortunately for the cryptocurrency mining industry, which already operates on thin margins, an added energy tax could squeeze profits further, forcing grid-dependent miners to relocate to states or countries with lower energy costs. 

Though Senator Kruger defended the bill, saying, “Cryptocurrency miners provide very little benefit to New York State or to the communities where they are located, but create significant costs and burdens on ratepayers, the electric grid, the local environment, and our shared climate. This bill will ensure that the costs of those negative impacts will no longer be foisted on everyone else.”

New York still has crypto businesses applying for a BitLicense

The bill’s introduction follows the lapse of the state’s two-year moratorium on fossil fuel–driven proof-of-work mining, which was enacted in 2022 by a 36–27 Senate vote and expired roughly a year ago. 

The moratorium had blocked new applications or permits for power plants that burn carbon-based fuels to supply behind-the-meter electricity for proof-of-work crypto mining. It marked the first attempt of a U.S. state to restrict the rights of private businesses to choose what they are allowed to dedicate computational resources towards. 

New York still requires any virtual currency business in the state to hold a BitLicense. While it may sound like a routine business permit, the process can take months or even years and cost more than $100,000, making it a significant barrier for startups and even established firms.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006131-6.99%
Allo
RWA$0.003991-4.79%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000873-17.25%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000534-7.29%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.1487-6.62%
MemeCore
M$2.39801-2.46%
Threshold
T$0.01175-4.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,291.12
$99,291.12$99,291.12

-2.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,232.76
$3,232.76$3,232.76

-4.54%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3135
$2.3135$2.3135

-4.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.58
$144.58$144.58

-5.59%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16460
$0.16460$0.16460

-4.70%