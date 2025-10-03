Near Foundation is working on an AI ‘digital twin’ for governance votes

When the AI delegates rollout, it will be done in stages, with early models similar to chatbots, then representing large groups, and finally, each DAO member.

The Near Foundation is developing artificial intelligence-powered “delegates” to eventually vote on behalf of its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) members, aiming to address low voter participation that has become typical of many protocols.

Lane Rettig, a researcher at the Near Foundation, specializing in AI and governance, told Cointelegraph that the AI-powered governance overhaul is still in development. The Near Foundation oversees the layer-1 Near Protocol.

The idea is that a user’s delegate, or “digital twin,” will learn their preferences and then act accordingly when it comes time to make governance decisions. It would transform the voting process into a “math problem” that can “happen almost instantly.”

Read more