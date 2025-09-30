ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The name change signals deeper alignment with the blockchain industry. The company will enjoy various benefits, including discounted SOL coins and joint initiatives. Solana Company focuses on creating a crypto treasury strategy centered on SOL purchases. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) has officially rebranded as Solana Company, signaling a bold shift as it dives […] The post Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies rebrands as Solana Company appeared first on CoinJournal.The name change signals deeper alignment with the blockchain industry. The company will enjoy various benefits, including discounted SOL coins and joint initiatives. Solana Company focuses on creating a crypto treasury strategy centered on SOL purchases. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) has officially rebranded as Solana Company, signaling a bold shift as it dives […] The post Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies rebrands as Solana Company appeared first on CoinJournal.

Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies rebrands as Solana Company

By: Coin Journal
2025/09/30 01:34
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00137388-1.18%
Solana
SOL$143.58-7.18%
WorldAssets
INC$0.5999-1.26%
  • The name change signals deeper alignment with the blockchain industry.
  • The company will enjoy various benefits, including discounted SOL coins and joint initiatives.
  • Solana Company focuses on creating a crypto treasury strategy centered on SOL purchases.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) has officially rebranded as Solana Company, signaling a bold shift as it dives deeper into the blockchain sector.

The move comes after the neurotech firm recently raised $500 million (backed by top names including Summer Capital and Pantera Capital) in mid-September to launch a Solana treasury.

The rebrand reflects a strategic alignment with Solana’s blockchain sector, recognized as the fastest-growing ecosystem in digital assets.

Such dedications demonstrate confidence in Solana’s future potential.

Commenting on the rebrand, Helius Executive Chairman and Summer Capital’s Chair Joseph Chee says:

HSDT deepens ties with Solana Foundation

Besides the name change, the firm, together with some investors, signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation.

What does this mean? Well, the agreement outlines various commitments (“Solana By Design).

These include ensuring all blockchain activities happen exclusively on the Solana blockchain, hosting events to highlight the network’s capabilities, and partnering on institutional referrals.

Most importantly, the deal gives Solana Company a crucial financial lever.

The firm can purchase SOL assets from the Foundation at discounted prices.

Meanwhile, it can leverage such perks to strengthen its treasury position, which in turn boosts the Solana ecosystem.

Fueling Solana adoption with Digital Asset Treasury

Besides the name change and deepened collaboration, Solana Company plans to form a digital asset treasury (DAT) centered around SOL assets.

This month, Helius Medical confirmed raising $500 million, dedicated to funding its cryptocurrency treasury plans.

Meanwhile, benefits such as speed, scalability, and yield possibly attracted the firm to Solana.

It can utilize SOL’s yield-bearing mechanism, which offers about 7% native staking yield, to magnify returns on its crypto holdings.

Solana has more monetary gains than non-yield-generating cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

HSDT strategic advisor and Pantera’s managing partner, Dan Morehead, said:

SOL price outlook

Solana’s native token traded in the green today, fueled by broader recoveries.

The global crypto market cap increased by over 2.7% in the past day to $3.9 trillion.

SOL trades at $208 following a 2% increase in its daily chart.

The 85% uptick in 24-hour trading volume signals improving sentiments as the altcoin looks to rebound after plunging from mid-September peaks of $250.

Meanwhile, institutional interest, including RWA dominance, positions SOL for remarkable performance in the coming months and years, with proponents targeting the $1,000 milestone.

The post Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies rebrands as Solana Company appeared first on CoinJournal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.79%
Sign
SIGN$0.03682-5.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001598+7.60%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003068-8.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,896.58
$98,896.58$98,896.58

-2.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,212.78
$3,212.78$3,212.78

-5.13%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3025
$2.3025$2.3025

-5.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.58
$143.58$143.58

-6.24%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16388
$0.16388$0.16388

-5.12%