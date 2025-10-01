ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Napheesa Collier Blasts WNBA Commissioner Amid Lockout Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 20: WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media before the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images Napheesa Collier unleashed a blistering public critique of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, accusing her of negligence, dismissiveness and a lack of accountability that she says threatens the future of women’s basketball. “I want to be clear, this is not about when you’re losing. It’s about something much bigger,” Collier said after the Lynx season ended with a 1-3 semifinal series loss to the Phoenix Mercury. “The real threat to our league isn’t money. It isn’t ratings or even missed calls or even physical play. It’s the lack of accountability from the league office.” According to Collier, Engelbert has routinely ignored concerns about officiating, player health and fair compensation. She said the league’s inconsistency and unwillingness to act “plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates.” “Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is a lack of accountability from our leaders,” Collier said in a statement. How Has The WNBA Handled Officiating Issues? The most pointed criticism targeted Engelbert’s handling of officiating complaints. “Fans see it every night. Coaches, both winning and losing, point it out every night in preview and postgame media, yet leadership just issues fines and looks the other way. They ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed. That is negligence.” According to Collier, Engelbert dismissed complaints directly when approached about officiating. “At Unrivaled this past February, I sat across from Cathy and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league. Her response was, ‘Well, only the losers complain about the refs.’” WNBA Commissioner Says Caitlin… The post Napheesa Collier Blasts WNBA Commissioner Amid Lockout Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 20: WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media before the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images Napheesa Collier unleashed a blistering public critique of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, accusing her of negligence, dismissiveness and a lack of accountability that she says threatens the future of women’s basketball. “I want to be clear, this is not about when you’re losing. It’s about something much bigger,” Collier said after the Lynx season ended with a 1-3 semifinal series loss to the Phoenix Mercury. “The real threat to our league isn’t money. It isn’t ratings or even missed calls or even physical play. It’s the lack of accountability from the league office.” According to Collier, Engelbert has routinely ignored concerns about officiating, player health and fair compensation. She said the league’s inconsistency and unwillingness to act “plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates.” “Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is a lack of accountability from our leaders,” Collier said in a statement. How Has The WNBA Handled Officiating Issues? The most pointed criticism targeted Engelbert’s handling of officiating complaints. “Fans see it every night. Coaches, both winning and losing, point it out every night in preview and postgame media, yet leadership just issues fines and looks the other way. They ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed. That is negligence.” According to Collier, Engelbert dismissed complaints directly when approached about officiating. “At Unrivaled this past February, I sat across from Cathy and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league. Her response was, ‘Well, only the losers complain about the refs.’” WNBA Commissioner Says Caitlin…

Napheesa Collier Blasts WNBA Commissioner Amid Lockout Threat

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:33
COM
COM$0.005071-6.71%
Starpower
STAR$0.11816-2.47%
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.3483-2.94%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.414-3.27%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00123-17.44%

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 20: WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media before the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Napheesa Collier unleashed a blistering public critique of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, accusing her of negligence, dismissiveness and a lack of accountability that she says threatens the future of women’s basketball.

“I want to be clear, this is not about when you’re losing. It’s about something much bigger,” Collier said after the Lynx season ended with a 1-3 semifinal series loss to the Phoenix Mercury. “The real threat to our league isn’t money. It isn’t ratings or even missed calls or even physical play. It’s the lack of accountability from the league office.”

According to Collier, Engelbert has routinely ignored concerns about officiating, player health and fair compensation. She said the league’s inconsistency and unwillingness to act “plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates.”

“Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is a lack of accountability from our leaders,” Collier said in a statement.

How Has The WNBA Handled Officiating Issues?

The most pointed criticism targeted Engelbert’s handling of officiating complaints. “Fans see it every night. Coaches, both winning and losing, point it out every night in preview and postgame media, yet leadership just issues fines and looks the other way. They ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed. That is negligence.”

According to Collier, Engelbert dismissed complaints directly when approached about officiating. “At Unrivaled this past February, I sat across from Cathy and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league. Her response was, ‘Well, only the losers complain about the refs.’”

WNBA Commissioner Says Caitlin Clark Should Be Grateful

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 18: (L-R) Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky defends against Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star practice sessions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Collier also accused Engelbert of belittling rookie contract concerns. For example, Caitlin Clark makes roughly $84,000 a year.

“I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin [Clark], Angel [Reese] and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for the first four years. Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful. She made $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.’”

In the same conversation Collier says, Engelbert told players “they should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them.”

She added that Engelbert has failed to reach out during her own injury. “This year long, I’ve gotten calls, texts and well wishes from so many players across the league … Who do you know who I haven’t heard from? Cathy. Not one call, not one text.”

Collier’s statement essentially accused Engelbert of silencing criticism instead of addressing it.

“Our leadership’s answer to being held accountable is to suppress everyone’s voices by handing out fines. I’m not concerned about a fine. I’m concerned about the future of our sport.”

The five-time WNBA All-Star concluded by calling Engelbert’s leadership “the worst in the world.”

“We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now, we have the worst leadership in the world,” she said.

WNBA Commissioner Releases Statement

Later in the day, Engelbert issued the followed statement:

“I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA. Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberta-rodrigues/2025/09/30/napheesa-collier-blasts-wnba-commissioner-amid-lockout-threat/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.79%
Sign
SIGN$0.03682-5.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001598+7.60%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003068-8.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,896.58
$98,896.58$98,896.58

-2.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,212.13
$3,212.13$3,212.13

-5.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3014
$2.3014$2.3014

-5.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.55
$143.55$143.55

-6.26%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16385
$0.16385$0.16385

-5.14%