ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post MYX price rebounds after the recent 75% crash – is the bottom in? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MYX price is showing early signs of a technical rebound after plummeting nearly 75% from its recent high. Summary MYX price found temporary support around $4.40, with RSI rebounding from oversold levels and slightly rising volume suggesting possible accumulation. Major resistance lies at $8.5–$9.5; a break above could target $12–$14, while falling below $5 risks new lows. MYX price crash may have been triggered by distrust after reports of sybil wallets receiving ~1% of supply during the airdrop. After recently crashing nearly 75% from the recent high of $17.5, MYX Finance (MYX) is showing the first signs of a potential short-term rebound. The steep decline broke through multiple support zones, but MYX price has now found temporary footing around the $4.40 level — a critical area where buyers started to step back in. The RSI, which had dipped deep into oversold territory, is beginning to turn upward, suggesting fading bearish momentum and the possibility of a technical bounce. Volume has also started to rise slightly, hinting that accumulation could be underway. However, the broader trend remains bearish, as MYX price still trades well below the 7 SMA. The first major resistance zone sits around $8.5–$9.5, aligning with the 0.382 Fib, which will be a critical test for bulls. A breakout and daily close above this area could confirm a stronger recovery phase, opening the door for a move toward the $12–$14 range, in line with the higher Fibonacci levels. However, failure to maintain support above $5 could potentially set the stage for fresh lows. Sourece: TradingView Why did MYX price crash? The sharp sell-off that began after October 1 may have been fueled by growing community distrust. On Sept. 11, analytics platform Bubblemaps published findings alleging that over 100 sybil wallets — addresses controlled by the same entity — had… The post MYX price rebounds after the recent 75% crash – is the bottom in? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MYX price is showing early signs of a technical rebound after plummeting nearly 75% from its recent high. Summary MYX price found temporary support around $4.40, with RSI rebounding from oversold levels and slightly rising volume suggesting possible accumulation. Major resistance lies at $8.5–$9.5; a break above could target $12–$14, while falling below $5 risks new lows. MYX price crash may have been triggered by distrust after reports of sybil wallets receiving ~1% of supply during the airdrop. After recently crashing nearly 75% from the recent high of $17.5, MYX Finance (MYX) is showing the first signs of a potential short-term rebound. The steep decline broke through multiple support zones, but MYX price has now found temporary footing around the $4.40 level — a critical area where buyers started to step back in. The RSI, which had dipped deep into oversold territory, is beginning to turn upward, suggesting fading bearish momentum and the possibility of a technical bounce. Volume has also started to rise slightly, hinting that accumulation could be underway. However, the broader trend remains bearish, as MYX price still trades well below the 7 SMA. The first major resistance zone sits around $8.5–$9.5, aligning with the 0.382 Fib, which will be a critical test for bulls. A breakout and daily close above this area could confirm a stronger recovery phase, opening the door for a move toward the $12–$14 range, in line with the higher Fibonacci levels. However, failure to maintain support above $5 could potentially set the stage for fresh lows. Sourece: TradingView Why did MYX price crash? The sharp sell-off that began after October 1 may have been fueled by growing community distrust. On Sept. 11, analytics platform Bubblemaps published findings alleging that over 100 sybil wallets — addresses controlled by the same entity — had…

MYX price rebounds after the recent 75% crash – is the bottom in?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 20:12
MYX Finance
MYX$2.28464-10.83%
COM
COM$0.005079-6.68%
4
4$0.04835-10.44%
Major
MAJOR$0.09495-5.41%
MAY
MAY$0.02331-16.69%

MYX price is showing early signs of a technical rebound after plummeting nearly 75% from its recent high.

Summary

  • MYX price found temporary support around $4.40, with RSI rebounding from oversold levels and slightly rising volume suggesting possible accumulation.
  • Major resistance lies at $8.5–$9.5; a break above could target $12–$14, while falling below $5 risks new lows.
  • MYX price crash may have been triggered by distrust after reports of sybil wallets receiving ~1% of supply during the airdrop.

After recently crashing nearly 75% from the recent high of $17.5, MYX Finance (MYX) is showing the first signs of a potential short-term rebound. The steep decline broke through multiple support zones, but MYX price has now found temporary footing around the $4.40 level — a critical area where buyers started to step back in.

The RSI, which had dipped deep into oversold territory, is beginning to turn upward, suggesting fading bearish momentum and the possibility of a technical bounce. Volume has also started to rise slightly, hinting that accumulation could be underway. However, the broader trend remains bearish, as MYX price still trades well below the 7 SMA.

The first major resistance zone sits around $8.5–$9.5, aligning with the 0.382 Fib, which will be a critical test for bulls. A breakout and daily close above this area could confirm a stronger recovery phase, opening the door for a move toward the $12–$14 range, in line with the higher Fibonacci levels. However, failure to maintain support above $5 could potentially set the stage for fresh lows.

Sourece: TradingView

Why did MYX price crash?

The sharp sell-off that began after October 1 may have been fueled by growing community distrust. On Sept. 11, analytics platform Bubblemaps published findings alleging that over 100 sybil wallets — addresses controlled by the same entity — had received approximately 1% of the MYX supply during the airdrop.

Further investigation linked one of these wallets to the MYX creator’s funding patterns, raising suspicions of manipulation or undisclosed control. The MYX team’s vague public response did little to restore confidence and market sentiment deteriorated rapidly — which likely triggered a cascade of panic selling of the token.

Source: https://crypto.news/myx-price-rebounds-after-the-recent-75-crash-is-the-bottom-in/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

The post Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm Skip to content Home Crypto News Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability with EVM and CosmWasm Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mantra-native-support-evm/
COM
COM$0.005071-6.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:22
China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

The company said Chinese hackers used its Claude Code system to run agentic cyber intrusions in 30 companies.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05618-4.01%
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.8958-4.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:10

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Babylon completes mainnet upgrade: BABY's annual inflation rate reduced to 5.5%, joint staking mechanism introduced.

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,670.89
$99,670.89$99,670.89

-1.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,240.21
$3,240.21$3,240.21

-4.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3291
$2.3291$2.3291

-4.31%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.27
$145.27$145.27

-5.14%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16514
$0.16514$0.16514

-4.39%