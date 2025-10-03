ExchangeDEX+
Morning Update — 02.10.2025

By: Medium
2025/10/03 13:50

🌅 Morning Update — 02.10.2025 🌍

📈 Asia leads the way
Markets opened strong in Asia:
🇯🇵 Nikkei +1.2%
🇭🇰 Hang Seng +1.6%

The spotlight was on tech — SK Hynix hit a 25-year high (+9%) and Samsung gained 4%+ after news of their deal with OpenAI.

💬 Japan’s consumer sentiment ticked up to 35.3 (from 35.2), showing gradual improvement.

🌍 Global momentum
Asian optimism lifted European & U.S. futures:
📊 US100 +0.25%, trading near 25,100.

Today’s key releases:
⏰ 09:00 GMT — Eurozone labour market data
⏰ 12:30 GMT — U.S. jobless claims
⏰ 14:00 GMT — U.S. durable goods revision

📉 Labour market & Fed outlook
Markets welcomed weaker ADP data yesterday, fuelling bets on two more Fed cuts this year. The NFP report is likely delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown — leaving the Fed with dovish signals.

🏦 Mixed outlook
• Goldman Sachs: higher chance of accelerated U.S. growth.
• S&P Global: shutdown adds uncertainty.
• Fitch Ratings: impact limited short-term, but prolonged shutdown could weigh on growth.

🪙 FX & Commodities
Shutdown fears are seen as dovish — supporting gold while putting pressure on the USD.

📊 Corporate movers
Intel climbed after reports of talks to add AMD as a foundry client.
Pfizer +6% after an analyst upgrade and reports Trump delayed pharma tariffs to negotiate lower drug prices.

💊 The White House confirmed tariff plans are on hold while deals with pharmaceutical giants are discussed.

✨ Markets are moving fast — stay alert, trade smart, and let NordFX be your guide! 🚀

