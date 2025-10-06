ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Morgan Stanley, Which Manages $2 Trillion, Releases Special Report on Cryptocurrencies – Here Are Its Recommendations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s Global Investment Committee (GIC) has released a special report addressing the role of cryptocurrencies in portfolios and their potential risks. The report, titled “Asset Allocation Considerations for Cryptocurrencies,” comprehensively assesses the role of the rapidly growing digital asset market in investment strategies. The report notes that cryptocurrencies have attracted increasing investor interest in recent years due to their remarkable returns, high volatility, and $4 trillion market capitalization. It also notes that with growing support from the Trump administration and Congress, investors are now able to access cryptocurrencies through exchange-traded products (ETPs). The team that prepared the report included Lisa Shalett (Chief Investment Officer), Steve Edwards, Denny Galindo, Spencer J. Cavallo, and Jason Traum. GIC defines cryptocurrencies as “a speculative but increasingly popular asset class,” centering its analysis on Bitcoin. It emphasizes that Bitcoin is a “rare asset, akin to digital gold” and an investment vehicle. Morgan Stanley states that while it does not include direct crypto investments in its formal allocation models, its advisors and clients can flexibly include crypto in their multi-asset portfolios: “We aim to support our financial advisors and clients who can flexibly invest in cryptocurrencies as part of their multi-asset portfolios.” GIC mentors 16,000 financial advisors worldwide who manage over $2 trillion in client assets. In its conclusion, GIC recommends investors adopt a cautious and conservative approach to cryptocurrencies. While crypto assets have historically yielded high returns, GIC maintains that they still face the risk of increased correlation during periods of high volatility and stress. Therefore, investors are advised to keep their crypto exposure limited and rebalance their portfolios regularly. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/morgan-stanley-which-manages-2-trillion-releases-special-report-on-cryptocurrencies-here-are-its-recommendations/The post Morgan Stanley, Which Manages $2 Trillion, Releases Special Report on Cryptocurrencies – Here Are Its Recommendations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s Global Investment Committee (GIC) has released a special report addressing the role of cryptocurrencies in portfolios and their potential risks. The report, titled “Asset Allocation Considerations for Cryptocurrencies,” comprehensively assesses the role of the rapidly growing digital asset market in investment strategies. The report notes that cryptocurrencies have attracted increasing investor interest in recent years due to their remarkable returns, high volatility, and $4 trillion market capitalization. It also notes that with growing support from the Trump administration and Congress, investors are now able to access cryptocurrencies through exchange-traded products (ETPs). The team that prepared the report included Lisa Shalett (Chief Investment Officer), Steve Edwards, Denny Galindo, Spencer J. Cavallo, and Jason Traum. GIC defines cryptocurrencies as “a speculative but increasingly popular asset class,” centering its analysis on Bitcoin. It emphasizes that Bitcoin is a “rare asset, akin to digital gold” and an investment vehicle. Morgan Stanley states that while it does not include direct crypto investments in its formal allocation models, its advisors and clients can flexibly include crypto in their multi-asset portfolios: “We aim to support our financial advisors and clients who can flexibly invest in cryptocurrencies as part of their multi-asset portfolios.” GIC mentors 16,000 financial advisors worldwide who manage over $2 trillion in client assets. In its conclusion, GIC recommends investors adopt a cautious and conservative approach to cryptocurrencies. While crypto assets have historically yielded high returns, GIC maintains that they still face the risk of increased correlation during periods of high volatility and stress. Therefore, investors are advised to keep their crypto exposure limited and rebalance their portfolios regularly. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/morgan-stanley-which-manages-2-trillion-releases-special-report-on-cryptocurrencies-here-are-its-recommendations/

Morgan Stanley, Which Manages $2 Trillion, Releases Special Report on Cryptocurrencies – Here Are Its Recommendations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 13:35
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
COM
COM$0.005087-6.54%
4
4$0.04834-10.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.256-5.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0022-4.34%

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s Global Investment Committee (GIC) has released a special report addressing the role of cryptocurrencies in portfolios and their potential risks. The report, titled “Asset Allocation Considerations for Cryptocurrencies,” comprehensively assesses the role of the rapidly growing digital asset market in investment strategies.

The report notes that cryptocurrencies have attracted increasing investor interest in recent years due to their remarkable returns, high volatility, and $4 trillion market capitalization. It also notes that with growing support from the Trump administration and Congress, investors are now able to access cryptocurrencies through exchange-traded products (ETPs).

The team that prepared the report included Lisa Shalett (Chief Investment Officer), Steve Edwards, Denny Galindo, Spencer J. Cavallo, and Jason Traum. GIC defines cryptocurrencies as “a speculative but increasingly popular asset class,” centering its analysis on Bitcoin. It emphasizes that Bitcoin is a “rare asset, akin to digital gold” and an investment vehicle.

Morgan Stanley states that while it does not include direct crypto investments in its formal allocation models, its advisors and clients can flexibly include crypto in their multi-asset portfolios:

GIC mentors 16,000 financial advisors worldwide who manage over $2 trillion in client assets.

In its conclusion, GIC recommends investors adopt a cautious and conservative approach to cryptocurrencies. While crypto assets have historically yielded high returns, GIC maintains that they still face the risk of increased correlation during periods of high volatility and stress. Therefore, investors are advised to keep their crypto exposure limited and rebalance their portfolios regularly.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/morgan-stanley-which-manages-2-trillion-releases-special-report-on-cryptocurrencies-here-are-its-recommendations/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

The post Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm Skip to content Home Crypto News Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability with EVM and CosmWasm Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mantra-native-support-evm/
COM
COM$0.005071-6.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:22
China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

The company said Chinese hackers used its Claude Code system to run agentic cyber intrusions in 30 companies.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05618-4.01%
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.8958-4.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:10

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Babylon completes mainnet upgrade: BABY's annual inflation rate reduced to 5.5%, joint staking mechanism introduced.

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,637.50
$99,637.50$99,637.50

-1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,239.12
$3,239.12$3,239.12

-4.36%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3290
$2.3290$2.3290

-4.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.14
$145.14$145.14

-5.23%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16504
$0.16504$0.16504

-4.45%