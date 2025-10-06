Morgan Stanley, Which Manages $2 Trillion, Releases Special Report on Cryptocurrencies – Here Are Its Recommendations

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s Global Investment Committee (GIC) has released a special report addressing the role of cryptocurrencies in portfolios and their potential risks. The report, titled “Asset Allocation Considerations for Cryptocurrencies,” comprehensively assesses the role of the rapidly growing digital asset market in investment strategies.

The report notes that cryptocurrencies have attracted increasing investor interest in recent years due to their remarkable returns, high volatility, and $4 trillion market capitalization. It also notes that with growing support from the Trump administration and Congress, investors are now able to access cryptocurrencies through exchange-traded products (ETPs).

The team that prepared the report included Lisa Shalett (Chief Investment Officer), Steve Edwards, Denny Galindo, Spencer J. Cavallo, and Jason Traum. GIC defines cryptocurrencies as “a speculative but increasingly popular asset class,” centering its analysis on Bitcoin. It emphasizes that Bitcoin is a “rare asset, akin to digital gold” and an investment vehicle.

Morgan Stanley states that while it does not include direct crypto investments in its formal allocation models, its advisors and clients can flexibly include crypto in their multi-asset portfolios:

GIC mentors 16,000 financial advisors worldwide who manage over $2 trillion in client assets.

In its conclusion, GIC recommends investors adopt a cautious and conservative approach to cryptocurrencies. While crypto assets have historically yielded high returns, GIC maintains that they still face the risk of increased correlation during periods of high volatility and stress. Therefore, investors are advised to keep their crypto exposure limited and rebalance their portfolios regularly.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!