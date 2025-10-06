Morgan Stanley Wealth Unit Advises 2% to 4% Crypto Allocation In Portfolios

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The Morgan Stanley Global Investment Committee (GIC) has advised clients to allocate a small portion of their portfolios to cryptocurrency, recommending between 2% and 4% depending on risk appetite. The committee issued its guidance in a special report published last week, suggesting that exposure to digital assets should remain modest and conservative. Its recommendations apply across portfolio categories, from wealth conservation at 0% to opportunistic growth at a maximum of 4%. “While the GIC allocation models will not include explicit allocations to cryptocurrency, we aim to support our financial advisors and clients, who may flexibly allocate to cryptocurrency as part of their multiasset portfolios,” the report said. Advisors Urged To Rebalance Portfolios Regularly To Limit Crypto Risk The committee, which guides 16,000 Morgan Stanley advisors overseeing $2 trillion in client wealth, framed cryptocurrency as a speculative but increasingly popular asset class. It compared Bitcoin to “digital gold” and placed the asset within the broader category of real assets. It stressed the need for investors and advisors to rebalance regularly, preferably quarterly or at least annually, to avoid swelling allocations that could add unnecessary portfolio risk. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley described the report as “huge,” noting that crypto is moving into its mainstream phase. Bitcoin Hits Record $125,000 As Supply On Exchanges Tightens The recommendations come as Bitcoin pushes further into mainstream portfolios. On Sunday morning, the token surged to a record $125,000, breaking its previous peak of $124,500 set in August. Centralized exchanges are now reporting the lowest Bitcoin reserves in six years, signaling a tightening supply backdrop as demand grows. Morgan Stanley’s analysis reflects the growing recognition of crypto among major financial institutions, even as they approach the sector cautiously. By limiting allocations to a narrow range, the bank acknowledges both the appeal of digital assets and the risks of volatility and liquidity stress. The report also pointed to the role of exchange-traded products in providing access to the emerging asset class, giving investors regulated pathways rather than direct token purchases. Advisors Gain Clarity As Wall Street Giant Prepares For Next Crypto Push Although the GIC stopped short of adding crypto allocations into its official model portfolios, it sought to provide clarity for advisors already fielding interest from clients. Younger investors in particular have been pushing for more exposure, while institutional adoption continues to rise. Separately, Morgan Stanley is also planning to roll out crypto trading for E-Trade clients in early 2026, potentially unlocking access to $1.3 trillion in trading volume. The bank is working with crypto infrastructure firm Zerohash to provide liquidity, custody and settlement, representing one of the biggest moves by a major US bank into digital assetsThe Morgan Stanley Global Investment Committee (GIC) has advised clients to allocate a small portion of their portfolios to cryptocurrency, recommending between 2% and 4% depending on risk appetite. The committee issued its guidance in a special report published last week, suggesting that exposure to digital assets should remain modest and conservative. Its recommendations apply across portfolio categories, from wealth conservation at 0% to opportunistic growth at a maximum of 4%. “While the GIC allocation models will not include explicit allocations to cryptocurrency, we aim to support our financial advisors and clients, who may flexibly allocate to cryptocurrency as part of their multiasset portfolios,” the report said. Advisors Urged To Rebalance Portfolios Regularly To Limit Crypto Risk The committee, which guides 16,000 Morgan Stanley advisors overseeing $2 trillion in client wealth, framed cryptocurrency as a speculative but increasingly popular asset class. It compared Bitcoin to “digital gold” and placed the asset within the broader category of real assets. It stressed the need for investors and advisors to rebalance regularly, preferably quarterly or at least annually, to avoid swelling allocations that could add unnecessary portfolio risk. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley described the report as “huge,” noting that crypto is moving into its mainstream phase. Bitcoin Hits Record $125,000 As Supply On Exchanges Tightens The recommendations come as Bitcoin pushes further into mainstream portfolios. On Sunday morning, the token surged to a record $125,000, breaking its previous peak of $124,500 set in August. Centralized exchanges are now reporting the lowest Bitcoin reserves in six years, signaling a tightening supply backdrop as demand grows. Morgan Stanley’s analysis reflects the growing recognition of crypto among major financial institutions, even as they approach the sector cautiously. By limiting allocations to a narrow range, the bank acknowledges both the appeal of digital assets and the risks of volatility and liquidity stress. The report also pointed to the role of exchange-traded products in providing access to the emerging asset class, giving investors regulated pathways rather than direct token purchases. Advisors Gain Clarity As Wall Street Giant Prepares For Next Crypto Push Although the GIC stopped short of adding crypto allocations into its official model portfolios, it sought to provide clarity for advisors already fielding interest from clients. Younger investors in particular have been pushing for more exposure, while institutional adoption continues to rise. Separately, Morgan Stanley is also planning to roll out crypto trading for E-Trade clients in early 2026, potentially unlocking access to $1.3 trillion in trading volume. The bank is working with crypto infrastructure firm Zerohash to provide liquidity, custody and settlement, representing one of the biggest moves by a major US bank into digital assets

Morgan Stanley Wealth Unit Advises 2% to 4% Crypto Allocation In Portfolios

By: CryptoNews
2025/10/06 10:37
4
4$0.04834-10.46%

The Morgan Stanley Global Investment Committee (GIC) has advised clients to allocate a small portion of their portfolios to cryptocurrency, recommending between 2% and 4% depending on risk appetite.

The committee issued its guidance in a special report published last week, suggesting that exposure to digital assets should remain modest and conservative. Its recommendations apply across portfolio categories, from wealth conservation at 0% to opportunistic growth at a maximum of 4%.

“While the GIC allocation models will not include explicit allocations to cryptocurrency, we aim to support our financial advisors and clients, who may flexibly allocate to cryptocurrency as part of their multiasset portfolios,” the report said.

Advisors Urged To Rebalance Portfolios Regularly To Limit Crypto Risk

The committee, which guides 16,000 Morgan Stanley advisors overseeing $2 trillion in client wealth, framed cryptocurrency as a speculative but increasingly popular asset class. It compared Bitcoin to “digital gold” and placed the asset within the broader category of real assets.

It stressed the need for investors and advisors to rebalance regularly, preferably quarterly or at least annually, to avoid swelling allocations that could add unnecessary portfolio risk.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley described the report as “huge,” noting that crypto is moving into its mainstream phase.

Bitcoin Hits Record $125,000 As Supply On Exchanges Tightens

The recommendations come as Bitcoin pushes further into mainstream portfolios. On Sunday morning, the token surged to a record $125,000, breaking its previous peak of $124,500 set in August. Centralized exchanges are now reporting the lowest Bitcoin reserves in six years, signaling a tightening supply backdrop as demand grows.

Morgan Stanley’s analysis reflects the growing recognition of crypto among major financial institutions, even as they approach the sector cautiously. By limiting allocations to a narrow range, the bank acknowledges both the appeal of digital assets and the risks of volatility and liquidity stress.

The report also pointed to the role of exchange-traded products in providing access to the emerging asset class, giving investors regulated pathways rather than direct token purchases.

Advisors Gain Clarity As Wall Street Giant Prepares For Next Crypto Push

Although the GIC stopped short of adding crypto allocations into its official model portfolios, it sought to provide clarity for advisors already fielding interest from clients. Younger investors in particular have been pushing for more exposure, while institutional adoption continues to rise.

Separately, Morgan Stanley is also planning to roll out crypto trading for E-Trade clients in early 2026, potentially unlocking access to $1.3 trillion in trading volume.

The bank is working with crypto infrastructure firm Zerohash to provide liquidity, custody and settlement, representing one of the biggest moves by a major US bank into digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

The post Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm Skip to content Home Crypto News Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability with EVM and CosmWasm Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mantra-native-support-evm/
COM
COM$0.005071-6.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:22
China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

The company said Chinese hackers used its Claude Code system to run agentic cyber intrusions in 30 companies.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05618-4.01%
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.8958-4.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:10

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Babylon completes mainnet upgrade: BABY's annual inflation rate reduced to 5.5%, joint staking mechanism introduced.

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,637.50
$99,637.50$99,637.50

-1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,239.12
$3,239.12$3,239.12

-4.36%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3290
$2.3290$2.3290

-4.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.14
$145.14$145.14

-5.23%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16504
$0.16504$0.16504

-4.45%