Morgan Stanley Recommends Crypto Allocation for Portfolios

Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee recommended a 2–4% cryptocurrency allocation for multi-asset portfolios, marking a significant shift towards mainstream crypto adoption, announced October 6.

This move enhances institutional recognition of digital assets, potentially influencing broader market dynamics and increasing trading volumes in the cryptocurrency sector.

Morgan Stanley’s Crypto Endorsement: A $2 Trillion Portfolio Impact

Morgan Stanley’s GIC report recommends a 2–4% cryptocurrency allocation for multi-asset portfolios. The focus is mainly on Bitcoin, touted as “digital gold, and its scarcity gives it real asset appeal”, and encourages flexible allocation strategies. The GIC oversees $2 trillion in client savings through its advisory network, aiming to incorporate digital assets into mainstream investment options. The landmark recommendation marks a pivotal moment for cryptocurrency acceptance among institutional players.

Immediate market responses include a surge in Bitcoin’s standing and trading activities. Glassnode data noted Bitcoin’s all-time high of over $125,000, revealing increased institutional involvement. CEO Hunter Horsley’s comments on social media emphasize the report’s significance, indicating that the cryptocurrency space is entering a new era of mainstream recognition.

Market reactions were positive, led by industry leaders and investors. Significant discussions arose on social platforms, with prominent figures lauding the institutional appeal. The advisory aims to streamline crypto integration, influencing vast financial strategies and portfolios managed by advisors globally.

Bitcoin’s Rise: Price Surges to Over $125K Following Institutional Support

Did you know? Morgan Stanley’s recommendation reflects a growing trend where major institutional players adopt Bitcoin as “digital gold,” echoing similar moves by BlackRock and Fidelity.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $124,025.31, capturing a market cap of formatNumber(2,471,601,604,380, 2). BTC’s market dominance is 58.55%, with a trading volume of formatNumber(77,829,582,940) over the past day. Notably, Bitcoin’s price rose by 10.86% weekly and 15.02% quarterly. Data from CoinMarketCap as of October 6.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:54 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts indicate the recommendation could accelerate financial integration and spur new regulatory discussions. This may lead to enhanced security frameworks for digital assets. Leveraging historical trends, experts predict enhanced institutional capital inflow and technological advancement in the digital asset sector.