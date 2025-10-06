ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Morgan Stanley Recommends Crypto Allocation for Portfolios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Morgan Stanley’s GIC advises 2–4% crypto addition in portfolios. Signals strong institutional crypto support. Focus on Bitcoin as “digital gold.” Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee recommended a 2–4% cryptocurrency allocation for multi-asset portfolios, marking a significant shift towards mainstream crypto adoption, announced October 6. This move enhances institutional recognition of digital assets, potentially influencing broader market dynamics and increasing trading volumes in the cryptocurrency sector. Morgan Stanley’s Crypto Endorsement: A $2 Trillion Portfolio Impact Morgan Stanley’s GIC report recommends a 2–4% cryptocurrency allocation for multi-asset portfolios. The focus is mainly on Bitcoin, touted as “digital gold, and its scarcity gives it real asset appeal”, and encourages flexible allocation strategies. The GIC oversees $2 trillion in client savings through its advisory network, aiming to incorporate digital assets into mainstream investment options. The landmark recommendation marks a pivotal moment for cryptocurrency acceptance among institutional players. Immediate market responses include a surge in Bitcoin’s standing and trading activities. Glassnode data noted Bitcoin’s all-time high of over $125,000, revealing increased institutional involvement. CEO Hunter Horsley’s comments on social media emphasize the report’s significance, indicating that the cryptocurrency space is entering a new era of mainstream recognition. Market reactions were positive, led by industry leaders and investors. Significant discussions arose on social platforms, with prominent figures lauding the institutional appeal. The advisory aims to streamline crypto integration, influencing vast financial strategies and portfolios managed by advisors globally. Bitcoin’s Rise: Price Surges to Over $125K Following Institutional Support Did you know? Morgan Stanley’s recommendation reflects a growing trend where major institutional players adopt Bitcoin as “digital gold,” echoing similar moves by BlackRock and Fidelity. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $124,025.31, capturing a market cap of formatNumber(2,471,601,604,380, 2). BTC’s market dominance is 58.55%, with a trading volume of formatNumber(77,829,582,940) over the past day. Notably,… The post Morgan Stanley Recommends Crypto Allocation for Portfolios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Morgan Stanley’s GIC advises 2–4% crypto addition in portfolios. Signals strong institutional crypto support. Focus on Bitcoin as “digital gold.” Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee recommended a 2–4% cryptocurrency allocation for multi-asset portfolios, marking a significant shift towards mainstream crypto adoption, announced October 6. This move enhances institutional recognition of digital assets, potentially influencing broader market dynamics and increasing trading volumes in the cryptocurrency sector. Morgan Stanley’s Crypto Endorsement: A $2 Trillion Portfolio Impact Morgan Stanley’s GIC report recommends a 2–4% cryptocurrency allocation for multi-asset portfolios. The focus is mainly on Bitcoin, touted as “digital gold, and its scarcity gives it real asset appeal”, and encourages flexible allocation strategies. The GIC oversees $2 trillion in client savings through its advisory network, aiming to incorporate digital assets into mainstream investment options. The landmark recommendation marks a pivotal moment for cryptocurrency acceptance among institutional players. Immediate market responses include a surge in Bitcoin’s standing and trading activities. Glassnode data noted Bitcoin’s all-time high of over $125,000, revealing increased institutional involvement. CEO Hunter Horsley’s comments on social media emphasize the report’s significance, indicating that the cryptocurrency space is entering a new era of mainstream recognition. Market reactions were positive, led by industry leaders and investors. Significant discussions arose on social platforms, with prominent figures lauding the institutional appeal. The advisory aims to streamline crypto integration, influencing vast financial strategies and portfolios managed by advisors globally. Bitcoin’s Rise: Price Surges to Over $125K Following Institutional Support Did you know? Morgan Stanley’s recommendation reflects a growing trend where major institutional players adopt Bitcoin as “digital gold,” echoing similar moves by BlackRock and Fidelity. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $124,025.31, capturing a market cap of formatNumber(2,471,601,604,380, 2). BTC’s market dominance is 58.55%, with a trading volume of formatNumber(77,829,582,940) over the past day. Notably,…

Morgan Stanley Recommends Crypto Allocation for Portfolios

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 10:01
COM
COM$0.005093-6.46%
4
4$0.04834-10.48%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0454-1.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.05414-5.81%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.05819-3.06%
Key Points:
  • Morgan Stanley’s GIC advises 2–4% crypto addition in portfolios.
  • Signals strong institutional crypto support.
  • Focus on Bitcoin as “digital gold.”

Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee recommended a 2–4% cryptocurrency allocation for multi-asset portfolios, marking a significant shift towards mainstream crypto adoption, announced October 6.

This move enhances institutional recognition of digital assets, potentially influencing broader market dynamics and increasing trading volumes in the cryptocurrency sector.

Morgan Stanley’s Crypto Endorsement: A $2 Trillion Portfolio Impact

Morgan Stanley’s GIC report recommends a 2–4% cryptocurrency allocation for multi-asset portfolios. The focus is mainly on Bitcoin, touted as “digital gold, and its scarcity gives it real asset appeal”, and encourages flexible allocation strategies. The GIC oversees $2 trillion in client savings through its advisory network, aiming to incorporate digital assets into mainstream investment options. The landmark recommendation marks a pivotal moment for cryptocurrency acceptance among institutional players.

Immediate market responses include a surge in Bitcoin’s standing and trading activities. Glassnode data noted Bitcoin’s all-time high of over $125,000, revealing increased institutional involvement. CEO Hunter Horsley’s comments on social media emphasize the report’s significance, indicating that the cryptocurrency space is entering a new era of mainstream recognition.

Market reactions were positive, led by industry leaders and investors. Significant discussions arose on social platforms, with prominent figures lauding the institutional appeal. The advisory aims to streamline crypto integration, influencing vast financial strategies and portfolios managed by advisors globally.

Bitcoin’s Rise: Price Surges to Over $125K Following Institutional Support

Did you know? Morgan Stanley’s recommendation reflects a growing trend where major institutional players adopt Bitcoin as “digital gold,” echoing similar moves by BlackRock and Fidelity.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $124,025.31, capturing a market cap of formatNumber(2,471,601,604,380, 2). BTC’s market dominance is 58.55%, with a trading volume of formatNumber(77,829,582,940) over the past day. Notably, Bitcoin’s price rose by 10.86% weekly and 15.02% quarterly. Data from CoinMarketCap as of October 6.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:54 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts indicate the recommendation could accelerate financial integration and spur new regulatory discussions. This may lead to enhanced security frameworks for digital assets. Leveraging historical trends, experts predict enhanced institutional capital inflow and technological advancement in the digital asset sector.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/morgan-stanley-crypto-advisory/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

The post Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm Skip to content Home Crypto News Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability with EVM and CosmWasm Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mantra-native-support-evm/
COM
COM$0.005071-6.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:22
China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

The company said Chinese hackers used its Claude Code system to run agentic cyber intrusions in 30 companies.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05618-4.01%
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.8958-4.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:10

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability With EVM And CosmWasm

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Babylon completes mainnet upgrade: BABY's annual inflation rate reduced to 5.5%, joint staking mechanism introduced.

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,668.66
$99,668.66$99,668.66

-1.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,239.65
$3,239.65$3,239.65

-4.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3306
$2.3306$2.3306

-4.25%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.26
$145.26$145.26

-5.15%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16510
$0.16510$0.16510

-4.41%