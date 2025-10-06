Morgan Stanley GIC to support financial advisors and clients in allocating cryptocurrencies By: PANews 2025/10/06 09:39 Share

PANews reported on October 6 that according to a post by Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley, Morgan Stanley's Global Investment Committee (GIC) released a new special report, stating that "we aim to support our financial advisors and clients so that they can flexibly allocate cryptocurrencies as part of a multi-asset portfolio." GIC reportedly guides 16,000 advisors to manage $2 trillion in savings and wealth for clients. Hunter Horsley commented that this marks the entry of cryptocurrencies into the mainstream era.