Morgan Stanley Advises Wealth Clients to Hold Up to 4% in Bitcoin and Ethereum By: Coinstats 2025/10/06 11:59

In a move highlighting growing institutional acceptance of digital assets, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management (MSWM) has recommended that investors allocate 2% to 4% of their portfolios to cryptocurrencies, depending on risk tolerance and investment horizon. Key Recommendation from Morgan Stanley The advisory, issued through Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Office (GIO), notes that a small but […]