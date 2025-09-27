ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR MindMed (MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow sold $252,036 worth of shares on September 25, 2025 Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan also sold $110,186 worth of shares on the same day Both sales were to cover tax obligations from vested stock units under pre-arranged trading plans MNMD stock is trading near 52-week highs at $9.77, up [...] The post MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR MindMed (MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow sold $252,036 worth of shares on September 25, 2025 Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan also sold $110,186 worth of shares on the same day Both sales were to cover tax obligations from vested stock units under pre-arranged trading plans MNMD stock is trading near 52-week highs at $9.77, up [...] The post MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High appeared first on CoinCentral.

MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:57
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
NEAR
NEAR$2.38-7.42%

TLDR

  • MindMed (MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow sold $252,036 worth of shares on September 25, 2025
  • Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan also sold $110,186 worth of shares on the same day
  • Both sales were to cover tax obligations from vested stock units under pre-arranged trading plans
  • MNMD stock is trading near 52-week highs at $9.77, up nearly 50% in six months
  • Company reported Q2 earnings with -$0.50 EPS, missing analyst estimates but maintaining strong cash position through 2027

Two top MindMed executives sold company shares worth over $362,000 on the same day. The transactions occurred as the psychedelic medicine company’s stock trades near its yearly peak.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

CEO Robert Barrow disposed of 25,797 shares at $9.77 per share on September 25, 2025. The transaction totaled $252,036 according to SEC filings.

Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan sold 11,278 shares at the same price. His sale generated $110,186 in proceeds.

Both executives cited tax obligations as the reason for their sales. The transactions covered withholding taxes related to vested restricted stock units.

Pre-Arranged Trading Plans

Barrow’s sale occurred under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on June 15, 2022. These plans allow executives to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid insider trading concerns.

Sullivan operated under a similar plan established on March 14, 2024. Both plans were set up well before the actual sale dates.

The CEO retains ownership of 804,268 shares following his transaction. Sullivan directly owns 293,852 shares after his sale.

Stock Performance Context

MindMed shares have performed well recently, gaining nearly 50% over the past six months. The stock reached a 52-week high of $11.02.

Current trading at $9.77 keeps the stock close to its yearly peak. The company maintains a current ratio of 4.98, indicating strong liquidity.

Financial health ratings show the company in fair condition overall. This provides some stability for investors despite recent insider selling.

The company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings recently. Results showed an earnings per share of -$0.50, missing analyst forecasts of -$0.37.

Financial Position and Runway

Despite missing earnings expectations, MindMed maintains a robust cash position. The company’s cash runway extends into 2027.

This financial cushion allows continued investment in research and development. The company focuses heavily on advancing its psychedelic medicine pipeline.

Aftermarket trading showed positive investor reaction to recent earnings. This suggests confidence in the company’s long-term strategy remains intact.

The strong cash position supports ongoing operations without immediate funding concerns. Management can focus on pipeline development rather than fundraising.

MindMed continues investing in research and development activities. These investments support the company’s core mission in psychedelic therapeutics.

The company’s current ratio of 4.98 demonstrates strong short-term liquidity management. This metric indicates the ability to meet immediate financial obligations easily.

The post MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.79%
Sign
SIGN$0.03682-5.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001598+7.60%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003068-8.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,901.68
$98,901.68$98,901.68

-2.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,213.47
$3,213.47$3,213.47

-5.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3016
$2.3016$2.3016

-5.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.62
$143.62$143.62

-6.22%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16394
$0.16394$0.16394

-5.08%