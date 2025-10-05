Milwaukee Brewers’ Jackson Chourio Exits Game 1 With Hamstring Issue

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jackson Chourio (11) reacts to leaving the game with an injury during the second inning in Game 1 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder, Jackson Chourio, is one of the most exciting young players in Major League Baseball.

The right-handed hitting Chourio, still only 21-years-old, had a wonderful first game as the Brewers took on the visiting Chicago Cubs in the first game of their best-of-seven National League Division playoff game.

Chourio, who hit in the leadoff spot for the Brewers, went 3-for-3, scoring a run, and driving in three for the Brew Crew.

In the game, Chourio had a double, and three singles. His double came as he led off the bottom of the first inning, with the Brewers trailing 1-0 on a Michael Busch home run off Brewers winning pitcher, Freddy Peralta.

Chourio’s single in the second inning made the score 9-1, Milwaukee.

The Brewers went on to win the game 9-3.

Unfortunately, Chourio beat out an infield singled in the second inning, but was removed from the game when he experienced a tight hamstring.

Speaking in an interview during the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy said, “It’s scary,” he had a hamstring that kept him out a month, and it’s the same hamstring. We’re worried about it, so it’s very unfortunate.”

As Murphy indicated, this is not the first time Chourio has missed playing time due to the same hamstring issue. He missed most of August with that same hamstring problem.

Chourio is the first player to ever have three hits in the first two innings of a playoff game.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts as he is checked on by the trainer and Manager Pat Murphy #49 (L) against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning in game one of the Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images

About Chourio And His 2025 Season:

Chourio was signed by the Brewers as an international free agent from Venezuela in 2021.

Chourio received a $1.8 million signing bonus from Milwaukee.

By 2023, Chourio had become the Brewers top prospect in most baseball rankings.

Displaying dazzling tools, Chourio can do it all on a baseball field.

Chourio hits for average, hits for power, runs very well, steals bases, and plays excellent defense at all three outfield positions.

Extremely athletic, Chourio can change a game with his bat, his legs, or his arms. And he has done just that.

An advanced hitter for his age, Chourio has gained power and strength since coming stateside.

Chourio is one of the primary reasons the Brewers finished first in the National League Central Division.

In his second full season with the Brewers in 2025, Chourio hit .270/.308/.463/.770, with 35 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, and 78 RBIs in 589 plate appearances. He also stole 21 bases in 28 attempts.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers greets Jackson Chourio #11 prior to game one of the Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chourio would have added to those totals had it not been for the barking hamstring in August.

Now the Brewers have to hope the hamstring issues doesn’t linger for Chourio.

With their big lead in the second inning, it was wise to remove Chourio from the game, even if the hamstring concern wasn’t major.

That is yet to be determined.

Game 2 of the Brewers vs. Cubs Division Series is Monday, October 6, in Milwaukee.

Perhaps rest will help, and Chourio will be back in the lineup on Monday.

For now, however, the Brewers organization, and their very loyal fans have to be concerned that one of their brightest stars may be sidelined during postseason play.