Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy launches GalaxyOne, offering 4% yields on cash

Galaxy Digital, a crypto investment firm founded by former Fortress Investment Group president Michael Novogratz, is launching the GalaxyOne platform, offering exposure to both crypto and traditional finance (TradFi) markets.

Targeting individual investors in the United States, GalaxyOne offers a 4% annual percentage yield (APY) on cash deposits, in addition to an 8% APY through Galaxy Premium Yield, which is offered exclusively to accredited investors.

