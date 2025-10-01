Meteora DEX formally confirmed its token generation event (TGE) and airdrop for its native MET token

ExchangeDEX+
By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 06:10
Meteora, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity protocol based on the Solana blockchain, has officially confirmed that its token generation event (TGE) for the native $MET token will occur this October. 

The announcement marks a major milestone, as $MET is expected to serve as a governance and utility token, enabling voting on protocol decisions, staking for rewards, fee discounts, and participation in liquidity incentives. 

When is the upcoming TGE for the $MET token?

The vibes in the Solana ecosystem got a shot in the arm earlier today after Meteora’s announcement about its upcoming airdrop, which will target users who farmed points in Seasons 1 and 2 via liquidity provision and trading on the platform.

The announcement post included a date — 23.10.2025 — presumed to be the exact day the TGE will happen. 

“The ignition point of our manifesto has arrived,” the post caption read. “We’re onboarding the next wave of the LP Army and powering token launches. $MET will fuel opportunity, innovation, and community. See you then.”

Several days before the announcement on September 10, Meteora shared a five-part update that outlined the road to launch. It revealed how aggressively the team has been building in the background, which has led to the release of DBC and DAMM V2, which have been powering major launchpads like Believe, Bags, and DAOs.fun.

The airdrop allocation is to be determined by a points allocation that the community has been accumulating over the past year. At the time that the team shared the update, it revealed its infrastructure is being scaled by up to 10x to handle user demand. 

As for the claim process, Meteora said in its September 10 post that users will be able to claim $MET (and potentially future airdrops) seamlessly via the Meteora interface.

It has even been confirmed that eligible participants will enjoy a few of such drops prior to the official mMeteora token launch, so there is even more to look forward to in the coming days. 

The team has also outlined “Met-ober” updates, including TGE goals, Jupiter staker integrations (with extra rewards), and launch pool strategies to power new token launches on the platform. 

Other DeFi airdrops to watch out for 

The $MET TGE and airdrop is only one of the  DeFi-focused drops slated to drop in the fourth quarter of this year. Other similar projects that Degens are staking include the Abstract Chain, Pump.fun, Kamino Finance, Solayer, LayerZero, Backpack and Hyperliquid, to name a few. 

Among these projects, some like LayerZero, Hyperliquid, and Kamino Finance, have already launched previous airdrop campaigns and are just rewarding users for another season of engagement. However, the likes of Solayer, Abstract Chain, Pump.fun, and Backpack are airdropping tokens to eligible users for the first time.

All the projects listed above are expected to airdrop this Q4, except for Backpack, which reportedly has plans to launch in the first quarter of 2026. 

Between the $MET token and the remaining drops for the year, observers claim up to $500M+ could get injected into the crypto industry.

