Metaplanet Releases Q3 Results: BTC Quarterly Revenue Reaches 2.438 Billion Yen, a 115.7% Increase

PANews reported on October 2nd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury listed company, released its third-quarter performance data on the X platform, revealing that the company's total revenue in the third quarter was 6.8 billion yen (a 100% increase), and operating profit was 4.7 billion yen (an 88% increase). In addition, Bitcoin quarterly revenue reached 2.438 billion yen, an increase of 115.7% from the second quarter of this year.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more