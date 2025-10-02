Metaplanet Releases Q3 Results: BTC Quarterly Revenue Reaches 2.438 Billion Yen, a 115.7% Increase By: PANews 2025/10/02 10:34 Share

PANews reported on October 2nd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury listed company, released its third-quarter performance data on the X platform, revealing that the company's total revenue in the third quarter was 6.8 billion yen (a 100% increase), and operating profit was 4.7 billion yen (an 88% increase). In addition, Bitcoin quarterly revenue reached 2.438 billion yen, an increase of 115.7% from the second quarter of this year.