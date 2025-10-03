Metaplanet CEO: Crypto market fundamentals are still strengthening, and falling stock prices will not affect continued accumulation of BTC

PANews reported on October 3rd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company, stated in a post on the X platform that the company's stock price has indeed plummeted, which is very painful for the team, shareholders, and himself. However, looking back at the dot-com bubble in 2000, Amazon's business was very strong, yet its stock price also plummeted. This is because fundamentals and stock prices often diverge, sometimes lasting for months or even longer. Bitcoin itself has experienced multiple 70% to 80% declines, but its fundamentals have been irreversibly strengthening. Therefore, Metaplanet will continue to accumulate Bitcoin and will persevere in its execution. PANews reported on October 3rd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company, stated in a post on the X platform that the company's stock price has indeed plummeted, which is very painful for the team, shareholders, and himself. However, looking back at the dot-com bubble in 2000, Amazon's business was very strong, yet its stock price also plummeted. This is because fundamentals and stock prices often diverge, sometimes lasting for months or even longer. Bitcoin itself has experienced multiple 70% to 80% declines, but its fundamentals have been irreversibly strengthening. Therefore, Metaplanet will continue to accumulate Bitcoin and will persevere in its execution.