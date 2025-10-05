MetaMask will launch an on-chain rewards program in the coming weeks, with Season 1 distributing $30 million in LINEA tokens.

PANews reported on October 5th that, according to The Block, the Web3 wallet MetaMask tweeted that it will launch an on-chain rewards program "in the coming weeks." The program "will offer referral rewards, $1 million in rewards, exclusive partner rewards, token usage rights, and more," and will distribute "over $30 million in LINEA token rewards" in the first quarter. LINEA is the native token of Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 network also incubated by ConsenSys. Linea launched in September and conducted an airdrop of 9.4 billion tokens. “Long-term MetaMask users won’t be neglected — they’ll receive special benefits, and MetaMask rewards will be meaningfully tied to future MetaMask tokens,” MetaMask wrote in its announcement. It also stated that the program is “not a mining game” but “a genuine way to give back to the community on a regular basis.” PANews reported on October 5th that, according to The Block, the Web3 wallet MetaMask tweeted that it will launch an on-chain rewards program "in the coming weeks." The program "will offer referral rewards, $1 million in rewards, exclusive partner rewards, token usage rights, and more," and will distribute "over $30 million in LINEA token rewards" in the first quarter. LINEA is the native token of Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 network also incubated by ConsenSys. Linea launched in September and conducted an airdrop of 9.4 billion tokens. “Long-term MetaMask users won’t be neglected — they’ll receive special benefits, and MetaMask rewards will be meaningfully tied to future MetaMask tokens,” MetaMask wrote in its announcement. It also stated that the program is “not a mining game” but “a genuine way to give back to the community on a regular basis.”