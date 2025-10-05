MetaMask to Launch $30 Million Rewards Program

Key Points: MetaMask plans a $30 million rewards program with LINEA tokens.

MetaMask, developed by ConsenSys, announced an upcoming $30 million on-chain rewards program centered around the LINEA token, set to launch in October 2025.

The program emphasizes rewarding long-term users and community growth, potentially affecting Ethereum Layer 2 networks and encouraging organic user engagement versus liquidity farming practices.

MetaMask announced an upcoming $30 million rewards program featuring LINEA tokens, expecting to launch in October 2025. The program aims to enhance user engagement and community growth through exclusive rewards.

MetaMask’s new program, led by ConsenSys, will distribute $30 million in LINEA tokens as rewards. The initiative aims to reward long-term MetaMask users and strengthen community ties by introducing referral rewards and exclusive partner benefits, building on long-term user loyalty.

LINEA Token Price and Market Insights

Did you know? LINEA’s recent airdrop distributed 9.36 billion tokens to over 749,000 addresses, significantly boosting community engagement.

As of October 5, 2025, LINEA’s price stands at $0.03, with a market cap of $430.65 million and a fully diluted market cap of $2 billion. The token recently experienced a 1.10% 24-hour price increase but declined by 13.16% over 60 days. Trading volume reached $245.71 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

Linea(LINEA), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:55 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests that MetaMask’s initiative may lead to increased adoption of Linea’s Layer 2 solutions. Potential regulatory scrutiny for compliance could affect project growth, while token utility expansion might attract more users. Further interactions and strategic partnerships could drive future developments.