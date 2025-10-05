MetaMask Launches Rewards Program with Token Airdrop Potential

Key Points: MetaMask launches a rewards program set for October 2025.

Over $30 million in LINEA tokens planned for Season 1.

Anticipated MASK token airdrop fuels speculative interest.

MetaMask is set to launch a $30 million on-chain rewards program in October 2025, rewarding users for swaps and bridging, including potential MASK token airdrops.

The program’s expected to increase Ethereum liquidity and user engagement, influencing related tokens like LINEA, as confirmed by MetaMask’s official announcements on Twitter.

MetaMask Rewards Launch: $30 Million LINEA Distribution

MetaMask’s rewards program launch is confirmed for October 2025, involving significant figures like ConsenSys’s co-founder, Joseph Lubin. Set to distribute over $30 million in LINEA tokens during Season 1, the program targets users participating in swaps and bridging activities using the MetaMask platform. MetaMask’s official X account announced, “An on-chain rewards program will be launched in the coming weeks, with Season 1 distributing over 30 million dollars in LINEA.”

Immediate market implications include increased engagement with Ethereum and LINEA networks. Speculation is rising around the MASK token airdrop, potentially linked to the rewards program. Long-term MetaMask users are set to receive special benefits, suggesting robust support for seasoned users and incentivizing continued usage of the platform.

Market reactions reflect excitement and anticipation. MetaMask’s leadership has stated,

Community discussions on platforms like Twitter/X and Discord focus on potential impacts on TVL and swap volumes. Pranjal Bora tweeted, “MetaMask Rewards Are Coming Soon.”

Ethereum Market Analysis and Regulatory Considerations

Did you know? The Uniswap UNI airdrop in 2020 led to a significant spike in TVL and trading volumes, setting a precedent for MetaMask’s anticipated impact on DeFi activity.

Ethereum’s current market performance highlights its crucial role within the MetaMask ecosystem. As of October 5, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,568.35, with a market cap of 551.41 billion. The cryptocurrency’s market dominance stands at 12.94%. Over the past 90 days, Ethereum’s price rose by 77.39%, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:24 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team warns of potential regulatory scrutiny that could arise with MetaMask’s program, especially concerning KYC requirements. The rewards initiative offers an opportunity to increase Ethereum engagement, potentially boosting Ethereum’s liquidity. Expert analysts highlight that similar historic token distribution efforts drove substantial user engagement and ecosystem growth.