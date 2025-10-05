MetaMask Introduces Reward Points System in Anticipation of MASK Token Airdrop

MetaMask’s reward points system lets users earn rewards for blockchain activities.

The MASK token airdrop is expected soon, with rewards tied to user engagement.

MetaMask expands services with mUSD stablecoin and MetaMask Card for users.

Reward points could lead to future MASK token distribution for active users.

MetaMask is preparing for a major step forward with the upcoming launch of its reward points system. This initiative, aimed at increasing user engagement, could also set the stage for a highly anticipated MASK token airdrop. As the platform quietly introduces a new rewards page on its dashboard, users are speculating that their on-chain activities, such as token swaps and blockchain bridging, may soon lead to potential rewards, possibly in the form of MASK tokens.

MetaMask Rewards Program Launch

MetaMask is set to introduce a reward points system that will allow users to earn points for various on-chain activities. The company has indicated that users will be able to gain points for activities such as swapping tokens, bridging between blockchains, and interacting with the platform’s features. These points can later be exchanged for a variety of rewards, which could include token incentives, perks, and partner benefits.

The feature has not yet been activated, but the new rewards page appeared on the MetaMask dashboard this week, signaling the system’s upcoming rollout. MetaMask has stated that the rewards initiative is planned for October 2025. This move signals the company’s entry into the growing trend of Web3-based loyalty and rewards programs, which have gained popularity in the blockchain community.

MASK Token Airdrop Speculation

MetaMask’s reward points system has sparked widespread speculation that the points could be tied to a future airdrop of the MASK token. According to reports, the MASK token is expected to launch soon, possibly ahead of market expectations.

Although MetaMask has not officially confirmed the details of the airdrop or eligibility criteria, it is widely believed that users who are active on MetaMask’s various platforms—such as those who frequently use MetaMask Swaps, the MetaMask Bridge, or engage with the Linea network—could be prime candidates for receiving the token.

The reward points system may serve as a way to engage users in anticipation of the MASK token’s launch. While eligibility for rewards remains unclear, experts speculate that long-term wallet users and those who have interacted with multiple blockchains through MetaMask could be given priority.

Recent Product Rollouts

The launch of the reward points system follows a series of strategic product developments by MetaMask. In September 2025, the wallet introduced the MetaMask Card, available in both digital and physical formats. The card provides users with various benefits such as travel rewards, waived fees, and discounts. This card offers incentives for users to engage more deeply with MetaMask’s ecosystem.

Additionally, MetaMask has made strides in the stablecoin market with the introduction of its native stablecoin, mUSD. Developed in partnership with Bridge, a Stripe-owned company, mUSD is a dollar-pegged token designed to facilitate transactions on the Ethereum and Linea blockchains. The stablecoin launch marks MetaMask as the first self-custodial wallet provider to release a native stablecoin, further expanding its service offerings beyond just wallet management.

Future Plans and Ecosystem Expansion

MetaMask is also looking to enhance its platform with additional features. Recent GitHub documents have indicated plans to integrate perpetual contracts trading through a partnership with Hyperliquid. This would allow users to deposit USDC and engage in perpetual contract trading directly from their MetaMask wallet, signaling further expansion of the platform’s capabilities.

These ongoing product rollouts show that MetaMask is positioning itself as a comprehensive ecosystem for users, extending beyond simple wallet functions. As the company moves closer to launching the reward points system and the MASK token, it continues to expand its services in ways that could benefit users and attract new participants to its platform.

