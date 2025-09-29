Mercurity Fintech (MFH) was included in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) By: PANews 2025/09/29 22:49 Share

PANews reported on September 29th that Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) announced its inclusion in the S&P Global BMI, effective September 22, 2025. The index covers 48 countries, over 14,000 companies, and represents 99% of the world's investable market capitalization. The company stated that this inclusion makes it eligible for inclusion in more BMI-derived indices. MFH is also a component of the Russell 2000 and stated that approximately 80 institutional investors, including major index funds and ETFs, hold shares in it as of September 2025.