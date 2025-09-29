Mercurity Fintech (MFH) was included in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI)

PANews reported on September 29th that Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) announced its inclusion in the S&P Global BMI, effective September 22, 2025. The index covers 48 countries, over 14,000 companies, and represents 99% of the world's investable market capitalization. The company stated that this inclusion makes it eligible for inclusion in more BMI-derived indices. MFH is also a component of the Russell 2000 and stated that approximately 80 institutional investors, including major index funds and ETFs, hold shares in it as of September 2025.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more