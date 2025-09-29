ExchangeDEX+
This week, we're excited to talk about IPinfo - an IP data provider, and this week's HackerNoon Company of the week.

Meet IPinfo: HackerNoon Company of the Week

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/29 22:11
Hey Hackers!

\ Welcome back to another edition of Company of the Week! Every week, we like to share an awesome tech company from our tech company database, making its evergreen mark on the internet.

\ This week, we’re excited to talk about IPinfo - an IP data provider.

\

:::tip Want to be featured on HackerNoon’s Company of the Week? Request Your Tech Company Page on HackerNoon!

:::

Get to Know IPinfo!

They say knowledge is power. Well, IPinfo helps companies gain power by giving them accurate IP data - allowing these businesses to come up with strategies to help them grow and succeed.

\ But that’s a pretty vague description; let’s break it down even further. According to their website, here are some services that IPinfo offers to help your business:

\

  • Unlimited API requests
  • Accurate Geo and ASN Data
  • Daily Data Refresh
  • IPv4 & IPv6 Coverage
  • Plus much more!

\ And it’s amazing to think that IPinfo can do all this when you consider the fact that they empower over 500k users worldwide, process more than 1 billion API requests every day, and refresh data every 24 hours.

\ The companies that have taken advantage of all these services range from small startups to giant, well-known businesses. These include eBay, CBS, Tencent, Sleep Number, and many more.

IPinfo :handshake:HackerNoon

This year, IPinfo has partnered with HackerNoon to provide informative articles through our business blogging program - everything from IP data to geolocation data and even proxy data. If you want to know more about any type of data, IPinfo’s HackerNoon profile is the place to go. Here are just a few of their articles:

\

  • Inside 30 Days of Residential Proxy Data: Patterns, Risks, and Surprising Insights
  • How Frequently Do IP Addresses Change and Why It Matters for Accurate Data
  • How to Accurately Evaluate IP Geolocation Data Beyond Provider Consensus

What's Business Blogging?

HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program is one of the many ways we help brands grow their reach and connect with the right audience. This program lets businesses publish content directly on HackerNoon to boost brand awareness and build SEO authority by tapping into ours. \n

Here's what you get:

  • Backlinks to your website (yes, including CTAs)
  • A personalized Tech Company News Page featuring your logo, intro, call-to-action, and socials
  • Full editorial support to make your story shine
  • Multiple permanent placements on HackerNoon and social media promotions
  • Stories converted into audio format and distributed via audio RSS feeds
  • Automatic translation into 12 languages for global reach
  • Your brand also gains domain authority and SEO via canonical links and the story is distributed across 8 different relevant keyword/tagged pages for better organic discoverability.

:::tip Publish Your First Story with HackerNoon Today

:::

IPinfo :handshake:HackerNoon Targeted Ads

But the business blogging program isn’t the only way that IPinfo and HackerNoon have teamed up. IPinfo has also taken advantage of HackerNoon’s Targeted Ads program. These ads don’t drive away potential customers by being too intrusive; they’re noticeable without being annoying. That’s not all; here are all the goodies that come with the Targeted Ads programs:

\ ▪️50,000+ tech tags across AI, Web3, Programming, Startups, Cybersecurity, Finance & more. \n ▪️Smart targeting: every story gets 8 tags + a parent category. \n ▪️Multi-format ads: banners, logos, newsletter, and audio. \n ▪️3x more clicks than elsewhere. \n ▪️Leads at unbeatable prices: CPM ~$7, CPC ~$5.

\

:::tip Learn How You Can Advertise to Your Specific Niche on HackerNoon

:::

\ That’s all for this week. Until next time!

\ The HackerNoon Team

