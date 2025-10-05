ExchangeDEX+
MARA Reports Increased Bitcoin Production and Mining Efficiency in September 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 06:30
Terrill Dicki
Oct 04, 2025 07:35

MARA Holdings, Inc. reports a 4% rise in Bitcoin production and a 5% increase in blocks won for September 2025, reflecting operational efficiency in the face of rising global hashrates.





In a recent update, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), a prominent digital energy and infrastructure company, announced significant improvements in its Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations for September 2025. The company reported a 5% increase in the number of blocks won, totaling 218, and a 4% rise in BTC production, amounting to 736 BTC for the month. This performance underscores MARA’s ability to maintain operational efficiency despite a 9% increase in global hashrate, which averaged 1,031 EH/s, according to MARA.

Operational Highlights

Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO of MARA, emphasized the company’s resilience and consistent execution in mining operations. He highlighted the full deployment and connection of containers and miners at MARA’s Texas wind farm, which is on track to achieve full operational status by the fourth quarter. In Hannibal, Ohio, the company has reached 100% capacity with 86 MW online, aiming for an additional 14 MW by year-end. Overall fleet uptime was reported at 99%, despite temporary weather-related downtime at Garden City.

Strategic Developments

MARA’s energized hashrate increased by 1% month-over-month, reaching 60.4 EH/s. This strategic advancement is part of MARA’s efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and manage digital assets effectively. As of September 30, 2025, MARA held 52,850 BTC, which includes BTC that is loaned, actively managed, or pledged as collateral.

Market Outlook

Despite the challenges posed by increasing mining difficulty, MARA remains optimistic about its production capabilities. The company continues to explore opportunities to optimize energy use and improve infrastructure efficiency. Its strategic focus on digital energy technologies aims to transform excess energy into digital capital, further balancing the grid and supporting the deployment of critical infrastructure.

For investors, MARA advises careful consideration of the risks and uncertainties outlined in its latest annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although MARA’s past financial performance may not guarantee future results, the company remains committed to advancing its technological and operational strategies to drive growth in the cryptocurrency mining sector.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/mara-reports-increased-bitcoin-production-mining-efficiency-september-2025

